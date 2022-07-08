‘Sound of Music’ coming to the Iroquois Amphitheatre

$60 | 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Join the Victorian Man Brian Cushing as he leads the night with a tour of the Conrad-Caldwell house and museum. The evening will start with a drink for the ladies in the parlor, continue with a drink for the regular folks in the servants quarters and end the night with a drink in the billiards room for a gentlemanly drink that might put hair on your chest. Appetizers will be served.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO