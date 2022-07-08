Texas on heat alert: How to stay cool this weekend

Be careful going outside this weekend. Central Texas heat this summer is rising to dangerous levels and likely won't be letting up anytime soon.

The National Weather Service is putting the urban areas along the Interstate 35 corridor, the Coastal Plains east of Austin, and portions of the Hill Country west of Austin on alert for what could be the hottest days of the year so far. Temperatures of up to 106 degrees with heat index values of up to 111 are possible, and the combination of extreme heat and high humidity might lead to more cases of heat illnesses, forecasters said.

"Well above normal heat will continue through the weekend into early next week across all of South-Central Texas," the weather service said in a bulletin Friday . "Additional heat advisories will likely be issued for parts of our area and excessive heat warnings are possible this weekend into Monday."

Humidity brought in by southeast winds from the Gulf of Mexico can alter our perception of outdoor heat by making everything feel hotter. That’s because the body cools itself through the evaporation of sweat from our skin, but evaporation isn’t as effective when there’s too much moisture in the air. The heat index takes this into account, which is why it’s often referred to as the “feels like” temperature.

With that in mind, Austin's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced Friday that public cooling centers would be open during the weekend. Next week, the lobbies of the Travis County Community Centers will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless at 500 E. Seventh St., will be open Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. as cooling centers.

“We want to make sure anyone who needs a place to cool down knows where they can go, anyone working outdoors knows their rights so they can remain safe and healthy, and we want to remind people of heat safety information they need to protect themselves and the environment,” said Aoife Longmore, an emergency management deputy officer.

Updated locations and hours for cooling centers can be found at austintexas.gov/alerts .

Heat safety tips

If you are planning to be active outdoors this weekend, be aware of symptoms related to heat illnesses. Along with sweatiness, watch for dizziness, nausea and fainting. Before heatstroke occurs, there’s an altered mental state and a rapid, strong pulse as blood flow to the brain drops.

Blood flow is your body’s coolant. The body on hot days decreases blood flow from organs and increases it toward the skin, so heat in the blood can escape. The very young, very old and very overweight have less efficient circulatory systems, making them more vulnerable to illness.

Follow these tips to avoid heat-related illness or worse:

Drink plenty of water. Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, which are diuretics and can dehydrate you.

Wear loose, light-colored clothing, find a good hat and use sunscreen.

Don’t over-exercise, take plenty of breaks and seek shade or air conditioning to cool off.

Try to schedule outdoor activity early in the morning or later in the evening.

Keep an eye on children and older folks to spot signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Never leave children or pets in a closed vehicle. On 100-degree days, car interior temperatures can reach deadly levels in a matter of minutes.

Provide pets with plenty of fresh water and shaded shelter. If possible, keep pets indoors in extreme heat. Try walking dogs early in the morning or later in the evening, when the pavement is cooler.

During periods of extreme weather, Austin utility customers with a long-term disease, ailment or critical illness can sign up for the city's registry for the medically vulnerable , where eligible registrants can get personal case management from the city and social service agencies. City officials say registrants can ensure they have backup plans in case of extended power outages, keep an emergency contact on file and get information about resources to get help. Call 512-494-9400 for more information.

Triple digits dominate the forecast

The weather service's extended forecast calls for 100-degree temperatures in Austin for at least another week. Friday was the seventh-consecutive day that the city recorded triple-digit temperatures and the 29th such day this year.

Saturday's forecast includes lots of sunshine with temperatures climbing to 104 and heat index values as high as 109. At night, temperatures are expected to stay above a balmy 81 degrees, forecasters said.

Sunday also should be sunny and hot with a high of 106; Monday's maximum temperature will be 105; Tuesday's daytime high could reach 102; and Wednesday's temperatures will likely hit 101.

Cooling centers this weekend

SATURDAY

Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Givens Recreation Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

South Austin Recreation Center – 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Dittmar Recreation Center – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Austin Recreation Center – 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Showers are closed.)

Hancock Recreation Center – 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Northwest Recreation Center – 8:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m.

Cantu / Pan A.m. Recreation Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Montopolis Recreation Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dougherty Arts Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

George Washington Carver Museum – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Asian American Resource Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

SUNDAY

Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Givens Recreation Center – 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center – 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

South Austin Recreation Center – 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Dittmar Recreation Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Austin Recreation Center – 12 p.m.-4 p.m. (Showers are closed.)

