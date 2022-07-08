ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Things to do in the Chicago area: July 8-10

By WBBM Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPTPY_0gZK7U0M00
Taste of Chicago entrance Photo credit Lisa Fielding/WBBM Newsradio

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Taste is back!

After two years of scaled-back events, the Taste of Chicago is making its return at Grant Park, in slightly altered format. Vendors are clustered around Buckingham Fountain in the three-day festival. Rather than tickets, patrons will now pay with cash or credit card at booths.

The summer-time tradition also includes free music performances.

Also happening this weekend:

—West Loop Summer Fest. Take a trip to a faraway island — in your own backyard. The West Loop will be transformed into a tropical paradise. Sip on summer smoothies, sit back in an Adirondack chair and enjoy the soothing sounds of yacht rock.

—Square Roots Festival. If you're feeling folk music instead, head to Lincoln Square for the annual Square Roots Festival. It combines alternative country, folk and Americana melodies.

—Libertyville Dog Days of Summer. Things are going to the dogs as Libertyville hosts the Dog Days of Summer, where pros and amateurs alike will jump and dive during the Dock Dogs Canine Aquatic Competition.

—Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest. It’s all about BBQ at the Rockin' Rotary Ribfest in Lake in the Hills. The four-day fest offers fun for the whole family with a full size carnival and, of course, some of the best food around.

—Parkway Bank Park's Yoga in the Park. Find a bit of inner peace during a free yoga class at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont. Sunday morning's event is perfect for any experience level, just don't forget to bring your yoga mat.

