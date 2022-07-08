'Ant-Man' star Paul Rudd sends encouraging letter to kid after classmates refuse to sign yearbook

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Paul Rudd attends the premiere of Disney And Marvel's "Ant-Man And The Wasp" on June 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo credit Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Towards the end of May when the school year was winding down, a mother in Colorado posted a photo to Facebook of her sixth-grade son's yearbook after only two of his classmates signed it.

The post went viral, as 12-year-old Brody Ridder told his story of having a challenging year at school because of bullying to KDVR and The Washington Post after a group of high schoolers saw his mother Cassandra Ridder's post and decided to fill the yearbook with signatures.

Even fan-favorite actor Paul Rudd heard about the middle schooler's story. He decided to reach out and send him a letter of encouragement, as well as an autographed "Ant-Man" helmet, according to TODAY.

Rudd also spoke to the boy on a Facetime call, but his mother told TODAY that he didn't even recognize Rudd until he mentioned which Marvel superhero he plays in movies.

"He was just sort of staring at the screen — a little confused," Cassandra Ridder said. "Then Paul was like, ‘You probably know me as Ant-Man. And Brody goes, ‘Oh my gosh! This is so cool.'"

In the letter to Brody Ridder, Rudd reminded him that life can get challenging at times, but said "things get better."

"It was great talking to you the other day. It’s important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better," Rudd wrote. "There are so many people that love you. And think you’re the coolest kid there is. Me being one of them!"

On the signed helmet, Rudd wrote, "To my good friend Brody for when he takes on the world!" And of course, he signed it both as himself and

"Ant-Man," according to The New York Post.

Cassandra Ridder posted pictures to Facebook of the helmet, letter, and screenshots of texts between the movie star and her son on June 9.

"Guys, more tears Paul Rudd is an amazing human being. Brody and Paul are on texting terms now the text message got me," Ridder said in the post.

In May, she posted a picture of her son's yearbook with just two signatures from classmates and two from teachers. Many noticed that Brody had also written himself a note, "Hope you make some more friends," and signed it.

"My poor son. Doesn’t seem like it’s getting any better. 2 teachers and a total of 2 students wrote in his yearbook. Despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it. So Brody took it upon himself to write to himself. My heart is shattered Teach your kids kindness," Cassandra Ridder said in the post.

Brody told KDVR after getting nearly 100 high schoolers to sign his yearbook that "he is skeptical that the kids who initially refused their signature will become his friends next year." But added that it's not out of the realm of possibilities.

"It just made me feel better as a person. I don’t know how to explain it. It just makes me feel better on the inside," Ridder said.