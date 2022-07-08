Grains higher, Livestock lower

Wheat for Jul. advanced 54.75 cents at $8.7925 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 31.25 cents at $7.7825 a bushel, Jul. oats was up 26.25 cents $6.8675 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 39 cents at $16.3025 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell .60 cent at $1.3395 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost .75 cent at $1.7172 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was off .40 cent at $1.1285 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .