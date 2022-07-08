ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Nurix Therapeutics Shares Are Rising Today

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nurix Therapeutics Inc NRIX shares are trading higher by 13.25% to $17.52 Friday afternoon after the company announced a registered direct offering for total gross proceeds of approximately $40...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Around $2 Million Bet On This Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders are Buying

The US economy added 372,000 payrolls in June, following a revised 384,000 growth in May. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Hershey And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Better-than-expected nonfarm payroll figures released Friday have firmed expectations of a potential 75 bps rate hike at the Fed's July meeting. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced....
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Amazon Shares Falling Today?

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 2.45% to $112.70 during Monday's trading session amid overall market weakness. Broader U.S. economic concerns ahead of this week's CPI report have weighed on market sentiment. Morningstar reported the analyst consensus expects CPI to come in at elevated levels at 8.8%, which...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Fate Therapeutics

Within the last quarter, Fate Therapeutics FATE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $47.75 versus the current price of Fate Therapeutics at $28.51, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Capital
Benzinga

Insiders Buying Rocket Companies, Schnitzer Steel And This Energy Stock

Although US stocks closed mixed on Friday following the release of June’s jobs report, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
CNBC

How this 42-year-old CEO went from $3,000 in savings to creating a $1.2 billion food startup

Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Cloud-Based Agritech Company, DataFarming, Bringing Pixxel’s Hyperspectral Satellite Technology to Australian Farmers

PALO ALTO, Calif. & BANGALORE, India & TOOWOOMBA, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- Today, Pixxel, an emerging leader in cutting edge earth-imaging technology, announced an early adoption partnership with Australian cloud-based agritech company DataFarming. Using Pixxel’s hyperspectral dataset, DataFarming will be able to monitor crop health at new speeds and greater resolutions compared to the multispectral imaging on behalf of tens of thousands of farmers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005010/en/ Pixxel is a space data company, building a constellation of hyperspectral earth imaging satellites and the analytical tools to mine insights from that data. The constellation is designed to provide global coverage every 24 hours, with the aim of detecting, monitoring and predicting global phenomena. (Photo: Business Wire)
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Volcon VLCN stock increased by 48.8% to $2.38 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 39.4 million shares is 25623.8% of Volcon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 million. ToughBuilt Industries TBLT...
STOCKS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Pliant Therapeutics Stock Is Moving

Pliant Therapeutics Inc PLRX shares are volatile in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced a proposed $150 million offering. Pliant Therapeutics shares soared by nearly 160% during Monday's regular trading session on the company's treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, which was well tolerated in a Phase 2a study. After...
STOCKS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Gap Stock Is Falling

Gap Inc GPS shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced a CEO transition and updated its second-quarter guidance. Gap announced that its president and CEO Sonia Syngal will step down from her position. Bob Martin, Gap's current executive chairman of the board, will serve as Gap president and CEO on an interim basis, effective immediately.
STOCKS
Nature.com

Democratizing plant genomics to accelerate global food production

Building on the fundamental discoveries of Mendel, plant genomics has had a major role in advancing the genetic improvement of crops worldwide, particularly in developed economies where the technologies are easily accessible. From cumbersome to more miniaturized high-throughput sequencing technologies, the field continues to evolve, providing vast opportunities for studying plant genomes with varying levels of complexity and potential real-life applications.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Read Why Jefferies Downgraded This Athletic Apparel Retailer

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik downgraded Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU to Underperform from Hold and reduced the price target to $200 from $375, implying a 29% downside. Konik sees risks to Lululemon's consensus estimates amidst rising competition and macroeconomic volatility. The analyst also said there is likely risk to Lululemon's sky-high...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower Monday amid overall market weakness as broader economic concerns ahead of this week's CPI report weigh on market sentiment. Several economists expect another strong inflation print this week. Consensus estimates point to CPI levels nearing 9% in June, which would be another tick up from the 8.6% reading in May. CPI data from May was above estimates and represented the highest reading in more than 40 years.
STOCKS
CNBC

Gap CEO Sonia Syngal is stepping down, effective immediately

Gap CEO and President Sonia Syngal is stepping down, effective immediately, the apparel retailer announced on Monday. The retailer also named a new chief for its Old Navy business to succeed Nancy Green who departed the post in April. Gap added that higher promotional activity had a negative impact on...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What To Know About Citigroup's Downgrade of Becton, Dickinson

Citigroup downgraded its rating of Becton, Dickinson BDX to Sell with a price target of $235.00, changing its price target from $265.00 to $235.00. Shares of Becton, Dickinson are trading down 0.77% over the last 24 hours, at $243.77 per share. A move to $235.00 would account for a 3.6%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Shiba Inu Gaining Legitimacy? Updates On Layer 2 Shibarium, SHI Stablecoin, And ShibaSwap DEX

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has been making numerous strategic advances to enhance its ecosystems, including its Layer 2 Shibarium and its stablecoin set to release this year. What Happened: The famous meme coin Shiba Inu has grown by over 50,000,000% in the past 2 years. Witnessing an immense bull run earlier last year, Shiba Inu’s community has been making numerous advancements to its ecosystem.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dow Dips Around 90 Points; La Jolla Pharmaceutical Shares Surge

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading as investors digested the recent jobs report for the month of June. The Dow traded down 0.30% to 31,242.86 while the NASDAQ fell 1.85% to 11,419.99. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.92% to 3,863.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
57K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy