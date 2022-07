RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested an armed man after deputies say he and two others tried to shoplift at a Raleigh Walmart Sunday. According to a news release, an off-duty deputy was working at the Walmart Supercenter on New Hope Church Road at about 1 p.m. when loss prevention staffer told him that three people were taken to the store’s office on suspicion of stealing merchandise.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO