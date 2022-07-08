Man helping with food drive hits, kills wife with SUV in church parking lot: MSP

GAGETOWN Mich. (WWJ) -- Police say a man who was helping with a church food drive in Michigan's Thumb region hit and killed his 80-year-old wife with an SUV.

According to Michigan State Police, the couple was preparing to leave when the 82-year-old Cass City man fatally injured his wife Tuesday outside Our Lady Consolata Parish Church, in the Tuscola County village of Gagetown.

The man was pulling his Ford Explorer out of a parking space, while has wife was carrying a bag of trash to a receptacle in parking lot when the crash occurred at around 9:50 p.m.

Neither drugs or alcohol were believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

An investigation by the MSP Caro Post is ongoing.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by by Cass City Police Department, MMR, Gagetown-Elmwood Township Fire Department and Cass City Fire Department.