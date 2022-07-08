Report: Baby alligator found strolling through backyard in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS (WWJ) - A Dearborn Heights resident did a doubletake Friday morning after spotting a peculiar, out-of-place animal walking through his backyard.

He was staring at none other than a baby alligator, TCD News reported.

According to the report, local animal control officers responded to the home and captured the young alligator.

The animal was taken to the Michigan Humane Society in Westland where it expected to be turned over to a rescue that specializes in reptiles.

WWJ has calls into the Dearborn Heights Police Department and the Humane Society regarding the surprising find.

Reaction to the alligator on social media ranged from amused to shocked.

"What the hell is an alligator doing in Dearborn?" one user asked.

"I deal with the snow so I don't have to deal with this crap," another post said. "I may [be] moving to Alaska."

"Y’all weirdos got to stop letting your exotic pets out at night," another said.

"Wow. People should not have these as pets, should be illegal," a poster argued.

This isn't the first time a strange animal has been sighted in Dearborn. Residents reported seeing a baby goat trotting around Dearborn's east side near Appoline Street and Ford Road just last week.