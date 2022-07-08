ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardworking bodega worker, 62, who stabbed career criminal to death in self-defense 'will not return to work because his co-workers fear for his safety' after being freed on $50,000 bond

By Alyssa Guzman, Andrea Cavallier, Jennifer Smith, Chief Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A New York City bodega worker who stabbed a career criminal to death in self-defense will not be returning to work because his coworkers fear for his safety after he was freed on bond.

Jose Alba, 62, was released from Rikers Island on Thursday evening after his bail was lowered from $250,000 to $50,000, and returned to his Hamilton Heights home wearing an electronic monitor and accompanied by one of his sons. He was only required to pay $5,000.

His fellow bodega workers are now saying they will not let him return to work because they fear the victim's friends will come to harm him.

'We’re not letting him come back,' a Blue Moon Convenience store worker named Wilson told the New York Post.

Wilson said his victim's 'friends and family' now know where Alba works and his coworkers fear it's a 'death sentence' if he returns to his post.

Alba was arrested on Friday for stabbing Austin Simon after the 35-year-old charged into the Harlem bodega where he worked and attacked him after Alba refused to open a tab for his girlfriend, who couldn't pay for a bag of chips. He was charged with second-degree murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnASY_0gZK6Xgk00
Jose Alba, 62, was released from Rikers Island on Thursday evening and returned to his home accompanied by one of his sons after his bail was lowered from $250,000 to $50,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQJtU_0gZK6Xgk00
Alba was arrested last week for stabbing Austin Simon, 35, who charged into the Harlem bodega where he worked and attacked him. Alba's bond was lowered after public outrage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F9Zdy_0gZK6Xgk00
Alba, who is beloved in the local community, has worked at the bodega in Harlem for decades and has no criminal record. He arrived home Thursday wearing an ankle monitor 

Wilson said he is now scared that he could face a similar situation to Alba if he were forced to protect himself.

'Why is [Alba] getting charged? He was working. Now that makes workers even more scared. This could happen to me. We out here working. We feel scared. We have to protect ourselves,' he told the New York Post.

'He wasn’t looking for trouble, he was working. What is he supposed to do? That guy could have done anything…[Alba] is an old man. It’s not fair.'

Wilson also expressed fear over the growing gun problem in New York City, saying he didn't know 'who has a gun' in the neighborhood. He also said that all the workers are trying to do is 'make money and serve the community,' not deal with violence.

'They should consider self-defense,' another employee Escoo told the Post. 'We are risking our lives serving the community.'

Alba was thrown in jail and held on a $250,000 bond after prosecutors from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office asked for double that, despite letting other career criminals loose.

Following a resounding outrage over the decision, a Manhattan judge finally lowered Alba's bond today and he was released to his home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xaGKH_0gZK6Xgk00
This was the altercation that led to Jose Alba's arrest last Friday. Alba, 62, is shown in a blue striped shirt and hat. Austin Simon, right, arrived in the store to confront Alba who had refused to give his girlfriend a bag of potato chips

Earlier Thursday, NYC Mayor Eric Adams visited the bodega to express his support for Alba.

'I'm a person that's there for people following the law. I saw from the video, I saw a voter here inside the store following the law...It's time for New Yorkers and Americans to start standing up for people who follow the law,' he said.

At a hearing on Thursday, prosecutors from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office moved to lower Alba's bond from $250,000 to $50,000. He was only required to post $5,000 - 10 percent - which was paid by his family and boss.

Alba is barred from leaving New York City and had to surrender his passport, which means he will not be able to go on a previously planned trip to the Dominican Republic.

But Alba's release is a small victory for the 62-year-old who many say should never have been arrested in the first place.

Alba, who is beloved in the local community, has worked there for decades and has no criminal record.

The attack at the bodega happened when Simon's girlfriend's card was declined trying to buy a bag of chips. Her debit card was declined and Alba refused to give her the chips.

She then produced a knife from her purse and, according to Alba's family, attacked him before calling for her boyfriend for back-up.

Surveillance footage shows Simon charging into the store in a $350 dollar Amiri shirt, standing over Alba and then fighting with him.

Alba grabbed the store's box cutting knife to stab him in the neck and chest. He later died in the hospital.

Initially, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office asked for a $500,000 bond - which the judge last week said was too high- $250,000 was then decided upon - which the family couldn't afford.

They set up a GoFundMe page to help raise bail and pay for his legal team but GoFundMe removed the account after it raised $20,000.

A GoFundMe spokesperson told DailyMail.com: 'Our terms of service prohibit fundraising for the legal defense of a violent crime.

'At this time, the fundraiser has been removed and all donors have been refunded.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqUJm_0gZK6Xgk00
Alba was sitting down in the tiny store when the man cornered him and demanded that he apologize to his girlfriend, who police say couldn't afford a bag of chips
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ED8Fz_0gZK6Xgk00
The convenience store where the incident occurred last Friday 

On Thursday, Bragg's office said it reached a deal with the man's family on the terms of his bail which include him surrendering his passport and wearing an electronic ankle monitor.

The owner of the convenience store where the incident took place has also agreed to be an obligor for him, the DA's office said.

Alba - who is from the Dominican Republic and became a US citizen 14 years ago - was thrown in Rikers.

Among those who slammed Bragg for the decision to charge him on Thursday was Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

'My first Day 1 action as Governor next January will be to fire Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg,' he said.

Yesterday, a store worker who did not want to be named told DailyMail.com: ''The girlfriend is still out there enjoying her life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iyLvK_0gZK6Xgk00
The man's family set up a GoFundMe to help him pay for his legal defense but it was removed overnight after raising $20,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40un9A_0gZK6Xgk00
The page no longer exists on GoFundMe. The fundraising site has not yet explained why 

Regulars at the shop described Alba as a hard-working father who was preparing for retirement, and was looking forward to returning to the Dominican Republic next week to visit his family.

He worked at the store every day of the week from noon to 6am, they told DailyMail.com, to 'make an honest living.'

But during his more than two years working at the store, several patrons have tried to take advantage of him, grabbing items and trying to walk away with them.

One man even once held up a gun to him, they said.

So when Simon entered the store and starting threatening him last week, he did not know whether he had a gun and could kill him.

'He never wanted no problem,' said Ahmad's son, who was working the counter on Wednesday.

'I picture him as my grandfather being in that situation.'

