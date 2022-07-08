ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Woman sought after starting deadly tent fire in Stockton

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKTON, Calif. - A 35-year-old man died, and a 40-year-old woman was injured when their tent was set on fire in Stockton on Thursday evening, according...

www.ktvu.com

KTVU FOX 2

Lake Berryessa claims life of 3rd drowning victim in 2 weeks

An 18-year-old from Vallejo drowned in Lake Berryessa on Sunday afternoon, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. It was the third drowning at the popular lake in the two weeks. Zaire Watu Fairley was standing on a log when he slipped into the water at the Smittle Creek Day...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman hospitalized in 'unprovoked' attack by Santa Clara police K9

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Warning: The video may contain graphic images disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Melissa Silva was out for a walk with her small Pomeranian named "Chapo" over the weekend when she ventured onto a soccer field near Levi’s stadium. The seemingly harmless move...
SANTA CLARA, CA
ABC10

Deadly shooting under investigation in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — UPDATE: The latest information in this case be can viewed here. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Modesto Sunday afternoon. The Modesto Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. along the 2900 block of Debbie Lane and that it is now being investigated as a homicide. Debbie Lane and Rumble Road have been blocked off for the investigation.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento sideshow results in citations and an arrest

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, early Sunday morning officers responded to a sideshow in the Southport Parkway area of West Sacramento. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a large group of people and cars. Attendees then began launching illegal fireworks and launched […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Traffic halted as Oakland firefighters put out blaze at homeless camp

OAKLAND, Calif. - Traffic was a mess Monday morning as Oakland firefighters responded to a second-alarm fire at a well known homeless encampment that regularly erupts in flames. Smoke was seen billowing from the freeway near the blaze at 34th and Wood streets, which sparked around 10:30 a.m. The smoke...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Second suspect identified in fatal stabbing incident

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a second suspect said to be involved in a Monday stabbing in East Palo Alto, thanks to newly acquired surveillance video. KRON On is streaming news live now The East Palo Alto Police Department first responded to reports of a stabbing on the 400 block of East […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
FOX40

Ceres man shot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Ceres Police Department, early Sunday morning officers responded to a call of someone being shot on the 900 block of Willow Lake Way. When officers arrived on the scene they found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot...
CERES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Berkeley crash leaves 2 pedestrians with 'major injuries'

BERKELEY, Calif. - A major injury collision in Berkeley late Saturday evening shut down a major thoroughfare. The collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Addison Street. A Berkeley police dispatcher told KTVU that two pedestrians were injured and rushed to the...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vandals trash Richmond elementary school; others hit too

RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police are trying to figure out who is breaking into schools and vandalizing them, apparently with metal baseball bats. On Monday. Richmond Police Lt. Matt Stonebraker said there's been a rash of school break-ins and at least four schools have been vandalized. The most recent occurred...
RICHMOND, CA
news24-680.com

Fatal Crash On Highway 24 In Orinda Sunday

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car on westbound Highway 24 past Orinda Sunday. The crash was reported at approximately 5:42pm, with CHP officers responding to a two vehicle collision east of Wilder Road. Investigators determined an adult male riding a Yamaha R1 was traveling westbound on...
ORINDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Drown, Several Rescued In Sacramento County Waterways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people drowned and several others were rescued in separate incidents along Sacramento-area waterways on Saturday. Metro Fire of Sacramento said a woman was pulled from the water at the El Manto access point to the American River in Rancho Cordova Saturday afternoon. The woman, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 37-year-old Thelma Gomez, of Concord, reportedly jumped into the water and never resurfaced. She was found unconscious about a mile from where she was last seen, according to a fire official. Metro Fire said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Earlier in the day, the Walnut Grove Fire District said a recreation dive team member had drowned near the Walnut Grove Bridge over the Sacramento River. That diver was pronounced dead after being removed from the water. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the man as 46-year-old Nathan Leon Lewis, II, of Rio Linda. In addition to the drownings, Metro Fire said at least nine people had to be rescued by boat from an island near the Arden Bar Pond. Four others were pulled to shore by rope bags. None of those people were injured.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thieves snatch French bulldog while owner loads car in San Jose

San Jose, CA - Another Bay Area pet owner is hoping police and possibly tips from the public can help locate her stolen puppy. "It’s just shocking to me that it would happen in daylight, in front of everyone," said Quinnesha Powell, a banker and San Jose resident. Powell...
SAN JOSE, CA

