‘Christmas in July’ returns to Wyandotte County Lake

By Brian Dulle
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s time to pull those Christmas decorations out of storage. Yes, it’s the middle of summer, but that isn’t stopping people in Wyandotte County from spreading some holiday chair five months early.

The county’s annual “ Christmas in July ” is returning to Wyandotte County Lake on Saturday, July 23.

The event will include food, music, prizes, fireworks and a pontoon boat parade in the evening.

Those with a pontoon can decorate their boat in Christmas theme for a chance to win boat prizes for first, second or third place.

You can register your pontoon at the Lake Marina or the Parks and Recreation office at 5033 State Ave. or 3488 West Drive or call (913) 573-8327.

Boat judging will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the parade will start at 8:30 p.m. with fireworks following.

