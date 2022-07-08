ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy Football Packs the Vet

alabamanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy football is looking to pack...

www.alabamanews.net

Troy Messenger

Pike Lib hires Max Copeland as new peewee football coach

On Monday, Pike Liberal Arts School announced that former Pike Patriot and Troy Trojan Max Copeland had been hired as the school’s new head peewee football coach. Copeland graduated from PLAS and was a star player for the Patriot football team. He earned AISA All-State honorable mention as a senior and recorded 179 tackles and three interceptions in 2018. Copeland also played basketball and baseball at Pike and was named the 2019 NAAPS Student Athlete of the Year.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Minority Baseball Prospects shines spotlight, showcases Black players

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend at Paterson Field in downtown Montgomery, the group Minority Baseball Prospects shining a light and showcasing some of the best collegiate baseball players in the country. The Atlanta-based group bringing its showcase to the Capital City with the hopes of growing the game throughout...
MONTGOMERY, AL
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In Alabama?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Rabid Fox Bites Prattville Resident

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed that a Prattville resident has been bitten by a rabid fox. ADPH says the bite happened July 1 when the fox was attacking the resident’s dog. Prattville police and wildlife officials captured the fox. ADPH says the resident has begun treatment...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Tuskegee Celebrates Inaugural Watermelon Festival

The city of Tuskegee celebrated its first watermelon festival in downtown and along the stretch of N. Main St. to the farmers market. It was a festival celebrating a tradition of watermelon and fun for the family making certain to support local farmers and celebrate good health. There were about...
TUSKEGEE, AL
cenlanow.com

Florida woman led 3-county chase with kids in backseat, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Friday after leading authorities in both Alabama and Florida on a chase past the state border, according to deputies. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said that Armani Brown, 19, of Tallahassee began the chase after a hit-and-run in the city of Enterprise, Alabama — approximately 25 miles from the Florida state line.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Brent Jones
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when truck overturns Friday night

An Alabama man was killed Friday night when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday, Alabama state troopers reported. Joshua C. Brown, 48, of Tuscaloosa, was fatally injured when the 2020 Ford F150 he was driving entered a...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dead at Elmore Correctional Facility

Another incarcerated man has been found dead in an Alabama prison, a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday. Lamarcus Demond Philpot, 41, was found unresponsive on his bunk in the Elmore Correctional Facility on Wednesday of last week, according to the ADOC. Philpot was serving a 35-year year sentence for a rape committed in Lee County.
ELMORE, AL
AL.com

Alabama forestry worker, father of 5, killed in ‘tragic accident,’ commission says

A 36-year-old father of five who worked for the Alabama Forestry Commission died Wednesday afternoon in a “tragic accident,” the agency said Thursday. Brett Savage, a 36-year-old communications technician with the AFC and a resident of Deatsville, in Elmore County, was killed instantly when the communications tower he was helping a crew remove unexpectedly fell in Washington County, the commission said.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Shooting at Houston Co. trailer park, investigation begins

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — No injuries have been reported after a Monday night shooting at a Houston County trailer park. The shooting happened at the Magnolia Court Mobile Home Park in Rehobeth, according to police. Residents of the trailer park say four homes were hit. Details are limited...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Historic house is staple in Ozark community

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Holman House is an important part of the history of the Ozark community. Built in 1912, in the neoclassical style the Holman House is 24,000 square feet in size. Jesse Decosta Holman and his wife Susan had Mr. C Frank Galliher design the home, and...
OZARK, AL
WRBL News 3

ALABAMA: Gas leak leads to multi-lane road closure

UPDATE 3:05 p.m. 7/11/2022: ALEA says the roadway re-opened as of 3:04 p.m. MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A gas leak has led to a road closure in Montgomery County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The gas leak happened at 10:13 a.m. on Monday, July 11, and resulted in all lanes of Alabama 110 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WDBO

Rabid fox bites Alabama dog owner; officials urge residents to vaccinate pets

PRATTVILLE, Ala. — Alabama health officials are urging residents to vaccinate their pets after a rabid fox attacked a dog and bit its owner. According to WSFA-TV, the incident occurred July 1 in Prattville, the Alabama Department of Public Health said in a news release Friday. Prattville police and wildlife officials retrieved the fox, which tested positive for rabies, the TV station reported.
PRATTVILLE, AL
The Daily South

This Tiny Alabama Town Grows the Best Tomatoes in the World

Like sweet tea or properly fried chicken, Southerners know a good tomato when they taste one. In the tiny town of Slocomb, located in southeast Alabama's Geneva County, it's not just good tomatoes locals are after, it's the best tomatoes. And for that, only a Slocomb tomato will do. Known as the world's best tomato, the term Slocomb tomato doesn't refer to a specific variety, but rather any tomato that was grown by one of just a dozen farmers who produce summer's favorite fruit on Slocomb's 100 acres of tomato farmland.
SLOCOMB, AL
alabamanews.net

“New Hope for the West Side,” an I-Team Special Report

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says he wants to make life better on the west side with new stores, affordable housing and restaurants. He wants to use Birmingham as an example of what can be accomplished here. Alabama News Networks Jerome Jones went to Birmingham to see what happened there and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Juvenile dies after accidental shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a child is dead after an accidental shooting Sunday. According to Montgomery Police Lt. Raymond Carson, police responded to a local hospital around 2:30 p.m. to report a person having been shot. Carson said the boy, whose exact age was not released, suffered...
MONTGOMERY, AL

