Troy Football Packs the Vet

Like sweet tea or properly fried chicken, Southerners know a good tomato when they taste one. In the tiny town of Slocomb, located in southeast Alabama's Geneva County, it's not just good tomatoes locals are after, it's the best tomatoes. And for that, only a Slocomb tomato will do. Known as the world's best tomato, the term Slocomb tomato doesn't refer to a specific variety, but rather any tomato that was grown by one of just a dozen farmers who produce summer's favorite fruit on Slocomb's 100 acres of tomato farmland.

SLOCOMB, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO