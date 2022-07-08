Commentary: Guns in Japan…

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Michael D. Langan
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s death on Friday, July 8, 2022 by a lone gunman reminded me of an earlier gruesome attack in Tokyo that killed 14 in a subway attack.

The sarin attack took place in the subway on 20 March 1995, by members of the cult movement Akum Shinrikkyo. Result: there were 14 deaths caused by sarin, a colorless, odorless chemical that had extreme potency as a nerve agency.

At the time of the subway attack, I was the senior adviser to the Under Secretary for Enforcement at the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C. One of my duties was the responsibility for all overseas enforcement issues involving the United States and other countries.

As part of this charge in the mid-80’s, I dealt with money laundering taking place in Europe that affected our country. It was in this environment that I first met Japanese ambassador Toshinori Kanemoto, in Nice, France. He was the senior Japanese diplomat in France, schooled in the U.S., and we became good friends.

Time passes quickly as it does when you’re shuttling between countries on assignments that never seem to end. When I returned to Washington, the sarin attack in Tokyo prompted the Japanese government to request help from the G-8 countries in working to diminish firearms and other harmful elements threatening citizens in Japan.

By our account, there weren’t that many weapons in Japan. But Japan wanted to work to a zero number, if possible.

This was when Ambassador Kanemoto asked me if I would help with the visiting G-8 country representatives coming to Tokyo to sort out their weapons’ problem. Of course I assented, and was named by our government as the senior person responsible for Treasury, State and Justice representatives in attendance. I wasn’t a firearms expert, but had all the experts from our government on hand that would be needed.

Ambassador Kanemoto wanted to develop a working paper with the help of the G-8 that would deal with the issue, outlining the problem and offering approaches to solving it. We did this, under Kanemoto’s direction, and it was seen as a promising initiative at the time.

Kanemoto and I kept in touch because of our shared interests for years. He even hosted a dinner for my daughter and her husband many years later, while they visited Tokyo.

What does it all mean? Bad stuff in life happens. It cannot be avoided. But hard work and international friendships can help bring the troubles under control for a time.

All these are thoughts from the past. Prayers, in retrospect, for former Prime Minister Abe’s soul.

Michael D. Langan is the NBC-2.com Culture Critic. Dr. Langan worked in Washington, D.C. as chief of staff to a congressman and later as senior adviser to the Under Secretary for Enforcement at Treasury before being sent by the government to the U.N. as Senior Expert dealing with Al Qaeda the the Taliban issues.

