PSP seized more than $18 million in illicit drugs in second quarter
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania State Police recently announced its second-quarter haul of illegal drug seizures.
PSP seized about $18.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines and other illicit drugs. That includes nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, more than 300 pounds of methamphetamines, more than 130 pounds of fentanyl, and more than 46,000 pills of narcotics.PSP reports Erie DUI checkpoint results
More than $5 million worth of cocaine was seized, along with more than $4 million in fentanyl. Processed marijuana seizures were worth more than $3.9 million (that’s more than 1,300 pounds), and methamphetamine seizures were valued at more than $3 million.
The rarest drug seized during the quarter was LSD at only 31 doses and a value of $620.
Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|169.98 lbs.
|$5,099,400
|Crack Cocaine
|3.3 lbs.
|$52,800
|Heroin
|7.66 lbs.
|$260,440
|Fentanyl
|138.16 lbs.
|$4,144,800
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|31 doses
|$620
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|19.73 pints
|$132,191
|Marijuana THC Solid
|13.71 lbs.
|$68,550
|Marijuana Plants
|1,906 plants
|$314,490
|Processed Marijuana
|1,328.14 lbs.
|$3,984,420
|Methamphetamines
|308.41 lbs.
|$3,084,100
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|.47 lbs.
|$1,567
|MDMA – Pills
|3,262 DU
|$48,930
|Other Narcotics
|120.65 lbs.
|$241,300
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|46,442
|$1,161,050
|Total Value
|$18,594,658
For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists
During the first quarter of 2022 , PSP seized more than $23 million in illicit drugs. That includes more than $12.8 million in processed marijuana (more than 4,200 pounds).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 4