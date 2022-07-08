ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSP seized more than $18 million in illicit drugs in second quarter

By Corey Morris
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania State Police recently announced its second-quarter haul of illegal drug seizures.

PSP seized about $18.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines and other illicit drugs. That includes nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, more than 300 pounds of methamphetamines, more than 130 pounds of fentanyl, and more than 46,000 pills of narcotics.

PSP reports Erie DUI checkpoint results

More than $5 million worth of cocaine was seized, along with more than $4 million in fentanyl. Processed marijuana seizures were worth more than $3.9 million (that’s more than 1,300 pounds), and methamphetamine seizures were valued at more than $3 million.

The rarest drug seized during the quarter was LSD at only 31 doses and a value of $620.

Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine 169.98 lbs. $5,099,400
Crack Cocaine 3.3 lbs. $52,800
Heroin 7.66 lbs. $260,440
Fentanyl 138.16 lbs. $4,144,800
LSD – Pills and Paper 31 doses $620
Marijuana THC – Liquid 19.73 pints $132,191
Marijuana THC Solid 13.71 lbs. $68,550
Marijuana Plants 1,906 plants $314,490
Processed Marijuana 1,328.14 lbs. $3,984,420
Methamphetamines 308.41 lbs. $3,084,100
MDMA – Ecstasy .47 lbs. $1,567
MDMA – Pills 3,262 DU $48,930
Other Narcotics 120.65 lbs. $241,300
Other Narcotics (pills) 46,442 $1,161,050
Total Value $18,594,658
Courtesy of Pa. State Police

During the first quarter of 2022 , PSP seized more than $23 million in illicit drugs. That includes more than $12.8 million in processed marijuana (more than 4,200 pounds).

