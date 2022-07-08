PSP seized more than $18 million in illicit drugs in second quarter

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania State Police recently announced its second-quarter haul of illegal drug seizures.

PSP seized about $18.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines and other illicit drugs. That includes nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, more than 300 pounds of methamphetamines, more than 130 pounds of fentanyl, and more than 46,000 pills of narcotics.

More than $5 million worth of cocaine was seized, along with more than $4 million in fentanyl. Processed marijuana seizures were worth more than $3.9 million (that’s more than 1,300 pounds), and methamphetamine seizures were valued at more than $3 million.

The rarest drug seized during the quarter was LSD at only 31 doses and a value of $620.

Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 169.98 lbs. $5,099,400 Crack Cocaine 3.3 lbs. $52,800 Heroin 7.66 lbs. $260,440 Fentanyl 138.16 lbs. $4,144,800 LSD – Pills and Paper 31 doses $620 Marijuana THC – Liquid 19.73 pints $132,191 Marijuana THC Solid 13.71 lbs. $68,550 Marijuana Plants 1,906 plants $314,490 Processed Marijuana 1,328.14 lbs. $3,984,420 Methamphetamines 308.41 lbs. $3,084,100 MDMA – Ecstasy .47 lbs. $1,567 MDMA – Pills 3,262 DU $48,930 Other Narcotics 120.65 lbs. $241,300 Other Narcotics (pills) 46,442 $1,161,050 Total Value $18,594,658 Courtesy of Pa. State Police

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

During the first quarter of 2022 , PSP seized more than $23 million in illicit drugs. That includes more than $12.8 million in processed marijuana (more than 4,200 pounds).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.