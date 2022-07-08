ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing CEO threatens to cancel the 737 MAX 10

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoeing’s CEO said the company could cancel the 737 MAX 10 if regulators don’t certify the jet before new crew alerting system standards take effect in December, according to a report Thursday. The airplane manufacturer confirmed comments by...

The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

United, U.S. FAA Spar Over Blame For Summer Air Travel Problems

The U.S. aviation system is expected to "remain challenged this summer and beyond" and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) needs more air traffic control staff, a senior United Airlines executive said on Wednesday. The FAA responded to United Wednesday, saying on July 3 and 4 "there were no FAA staffing-related...
TRAFFIC
Dave Calhoun
Flight
The Associated Press

Boeing sees best month for aircraft deliveries since 2019

Boeing said Tuesday that it delivered 51 passenger and cargo planes in June, the aircraft maker’s best month for deliveries in more than three years, as airlines saw demand recovering from pandemic lows. Boeing Co. shares rose 6% in morning trading. The company, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, said it delivered 44 of its 737 Max airliners and seven larger planes that will be used to haul cargo. The deliveries were spread across about two dozen airlines, cargo carriers and aircraft leasing companies. However, Boeing again delivered none of its best-selling two-aisle plane, the 787, which has been plagued by production problems. The company is trying to win approval from federal regulators to resume deliveries, which are an important source of cash for Boeing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
TODAY.com

American Airlines says it will stop flying to these 4 airports amid pilot shortage

A pilot shortage has prompted American Airlines to end services beginning in September to some airports in Iowa, New York and Ohio, the company has announced. The services, according to a company statement to NBC News on Wednesday, will cease on Sept. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa, the Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, which are in New York and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.
DUBUQUE, IA
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

