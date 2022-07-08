ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral man arrested following threats of mass shooting

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Cape Coral Police have arrested a man after he was found to have made threats about committing a mass shooting

According to CCPD, Ira Dennis Crosser sent a message where he claimed to have intentions to carry out an event similar to other mass casualty shootings that have occurred recently.

The message read, “keep an eye out on the news. I’m fixing to make Texas and highland park look like child’s play.”

According to Cape Coral Police, the party who received the message were concerned due to Crosser’s rumored violent tendencies and having access to weapons to carry out such a threat.

Crosser was arrested and faces a charge of a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

In reference to Highland Park, seven people were killed and dozens more were wounded during a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade outside of Chicago.

Texas, could refer to the recent shooting in Uvalde at Robb Elementary School. In that incident, 19 students and two teachers were killed and another seventeen people were wounded.

#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Cape Coral Police#Ccpd#Crosser
