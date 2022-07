TODAY: A round of rain and storms moved through the area earlier this morning, but was mainly confined to east of I-65 and south of I-85. These storms have produced torrential rain and flooding, as well as frequent lightning. However, not everybody received the early rain; Selma at one point saw heat index values over 110°. This evening round of rain and storms will be more widespread in nature, and more of the area will receive rain. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Autauga, Lowndes, Dallas, Perry, and Marengo counties until 10pm tonight. The main threat will be damaging winds up to 60mph. After the threat has passed, lows will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

DALLAS COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO