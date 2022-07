LACONIA — This month the Belknap County Conservation District is hosting a No-Till Workshop and two public meetings about conservation in Belknap County. On Tuesday, July 12, there will be a No-Till Pasture and Hayfield Renovation Workshop and Equipment Demonstration from 2:30-4 p.m. at HT Farm, 60 Federal Street in Belmont. This is a great opportunity to learn about no-till practices (planting without rototilling) and the many ways they're used and to see no-till farm equipment. “We're excited to offer this opportunity to farmers, conservation organizations, and others interested in conserving soil and water resources. No-till practices are good for the land and offer practical benefits to landowners”, said Lisa Morin, program coordinator for the Conservation District. Experts from the Natural Resource Conservation Service, the NH Association of Conservation District, and local farmers will offer information and advice. Conservation planners will be available to talk with interested landowners about programs available to assist with no-till and other conservation practices. Sign up information available on the BCCD website belknapccd.org.

