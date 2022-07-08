GUNNA is a popular rapper in the United States who is signed to Young Thug's YSL Records.

He was arrested in May 2022 on RICO charges just days after Young Thug.

Gunna is in Fulton County Jail in Georgia Credit: Fulton County Jail

How long has rapper Gunna been in jail?

In July 2022, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was denied bond for a second time since his arrest.

He was first denied in May shortly after pleading not guilty to the charges against him.

According to TMZ, the judge in charge of Gunna's case believes his involvement in the Young Stoner Life camp could lead to witness intimidation if he is released.

"Sergio Kitchens a/k/a Gunna and the defense team are very disappointed in the denial of bond," Gunna's attorney, Steve Sadow, told TMZ Hip Hop.

"Gunna produced substantial evidence that bond was warranted for him. The prosecution again produced no evidence at all; instead, it chose to rely on vague and non-specific allegations and speculation through the statements of the prosecutor alone."

He went on to add that "justice isn't being served."

Gunna is expected to remain in jail until his case goes to trial in January 2023.

He was first arrested on May 11, 2022.

What is Gunna accused of?

Gunna has been accused of participation in street gang activity and conspiring to violate Georgia's RICO Act.

"It does not matter what your notoriety is or what your fame is," Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a statement, via Fox5 Atlanta.

"If you come to Fulton County, Georgia and you commit crimes - and certainly if those crimes are in furtherance of a street gang - then you will become a target and focus of this district attorney's office and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

Young Thug, Yak Gotti, PeeWee Roscoe, and Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk were also indicted.

Following the viral arrest, Young Thug's lawyer denied the allegations, stating this his client, who is charged with participation in criminal street activity and conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, "committed no crime whatsoever," and that he will "fight till his last drop of blood to clear him," according to Fox5 Atlanta.

Gunna was arrested on May 11, 2022 Credit: Getty

What is Gunna's net worth?

Gunna rose to fame in the late 2010s following the release of his mixtape, Drip Season.

Since then, he has released three studio albums and dozens of songs.

He has also collaborated with several artists, including Lil Uzi Vert, Harder Than Ever, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Chris Brown, Lil Durk, and Drake.

Due to the success of his career, he has been able to amass an estimated net worth of $4million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.