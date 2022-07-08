ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal ‘considering shock £34m transfer to re-sign Ismael Bennacer from AC Milan’ five years after Gunners exit

By Jake Lambourne
 3 days ago

ARSENAL are reportedly weighing up a £34million offer to bring AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer back to the Emirates.

The 24-year-old featured once for the Gunners first team during the 2015-16 season, before being sold to Italian side Empoli in 2017.

AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer has been linked with a return to Arsenal this summer Credit: Getty

Arsenal lived to regret it as Bennacer's excellent displays saw him earn a move to Milan two years later, with the Algeria international since becoming a key member for the Rossoneri.

In three years for the Serie A giants, Bennacer has featured in 105 games in all competitions, including 40 last season as Milan won their first Scudetto title since 2011.

And Calciomercatoweb report that Mikel Arteta is now eyeing up a possible swoop for his former team-mate.

And the Gunners are expected to make an official approach in the coming days.

Milan would be reluctant to part ways with the player having seen Franck Kessie depart to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

But an offer of around £34million would be enough to tempt them into doing business for the French-born ace.

It has previously been said how Arsenal chiefs were left furious at their decision to sell Bennacer five years ago.

As well as Bennacer, Leicester's Youri Tielemans remains a top target for Arsenal.

SunSport exclusively revealed earlier this week how the North Londoners are set to make a £30m bid for the Belgium international.

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is also on Arteta's radar with the Serbian having just one year left on his contract.

But it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will match Lazio's £55m asking price.

Declan Rice ‘has gentleman’s agreement with West Ham to stay for one more season’ as Chelsea set to launch transfer bid

DECLAN RICE reportedly has a gentleman's agreement with West Ham to stay for ONE more season amid serious transfer interest from Chelsea. The 23-year-old England international has impressed since making his 2017 debut against Burnley. A number of top Premier League clubs have been tracking Rice, including the likes of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
New York City, NY
