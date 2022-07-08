Veteran Derek Chisora vows to keep performing like the Rolling Stones… until he can’t give fans any Satisfaction

DEREK CHISORA will keep rocking like fellow veteran headliners the Rolling Stones until he can no longer give the fans Satisfaction.

The 38-year-old warhorse faces Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at London’s O2 on Saturday night after the pair came to blows at their pre-fight press conference.

Derek Chisora has vowed to keep performing like the Rolling Stones despite suggestions he should consider retiring Credit: Reuters

The 38-year-old wore a Boris Johnson mask for his weigh-in ahead of the Kubrat Pulev fight Credit: Reuters

But, despite three losses on the spin and a beard that is changing colour with age, Del Boy is not for retiring.

Chisora said: “Instead of going grey or silver in old age my beard is turning orange — maybe we will call it gold — but I am not going to dye it, f*** that.

“I don’t know how I will handle retirement. I’m not retiring but I am on my way out.

"Think of this as my encore and I am going to give the fans some big rock ’n roll anthems to leave on.

“How many times have we been told that the Rolling Stones have retired and then you hear the guitar intro ‘da, da, dadada, da, da, da, I can’t get no...’”

Chisora’s early career was marred by wild antics more worthy of the NME than the Boxing News but eight years of parenthood have mellowed the father of two — just.

He even reckons his hellraising heyday will help guarantee him a nice and sensible retirement.

Chisora said: “Life is about enjoyment. There is no point being a great athlete if you don’t enjoy the fruits of being an athlete.

“Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys his money in a different way — he has seven Bugattis, flies in private jets.

“But you can get good athletes who don’t do anything and then the day they announce their retirement, they start trying to catch up on the 16 or 17 years of living wildly that they missed.

“What happens is you become addicted to alcohol and the fast life, cocaine, everything.

“While you are doing that, others your age are settling down with their families.

“Me? I do both. Not the cocaine. But I go to parties, I enjoy life, I go to nice restaurants, I live in a nice house. And I enjoy life with my kids.”

Chisora is a throwback fighter, they really don’t make them like that any more.

And he explains it is all down to one simple X-rated mantra you cannot teach in any gym or that comes with any amount of talent.

He simply said: “I don’t give a f***. Boxing is a tough game, so you have to be even tougher.

“Your mindset has to be ‘I don’t give a f***’. That’s the only mindset that can keep you in this game.

“The minute you worry or focus on anything else, you are in trouble.

“Thankfully, for me, I REALLY don’t give a f***.”