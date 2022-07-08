ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Dollar Tree superfan – my cute $1.25 coffee cup dupe sells on Amazon for 95% more

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THIS Dollar Tree deal can save you nearly $24.

The item is a coffee cup that can be found at the Dollar Tree for just over $1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HahsP_0gZK3Bcd00
These expensive-looking coffee cups are only $1.25 at the Dollar Tree Credit: theshoppingbestie

Jacquelyn Fricke spotted the dupe and recently shared it with her TikTok followers.

The savvy shopper is a savings expert who loves to share the deals she scores.

Her TikTok, theshoppingbestie, is filled with videos revealing how to snag drugstore dupes, Dollar Tree finds, and Target must-haves.

She recently posted a TikTok revealing an incredible Dollar Tree dupe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MnYEm_0gZK3Bcd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSxa0_0gZK3Bcd00

The item is a clear coffee cup that definitely looks well over the $1.25 Dollar Tree price.

In fact, Amazon sells a similar product for $25 for a set of six cups.

Jacquelyn also shared how you can complete the glassware set at the Dollar Tree with other clear, trendy cups, and bowls that are being sold.

Other Dollar Tree finds

Jacquelyn has tons of videos on TikTok where she shows her over 108,000 followers what’s worth the buy at the Dollar Tree.

In one video, she recommends a few of her favorite, must-have items.

The first item she shows are Colgate products.

The Dollar Tree has tons of Colgate products like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and floss that can be found for just $1.25.

Since it's a brand name, the products work just as well as if you were to buy them at a grocery store - only you're getting a much better deal.

Another item she said is definitely worth the purchase is the large cushion brush.

She has had hers for three years and is one of her favorite brushes.

Additionally, she said the shaker bottles - the kind typically used for the gym - are completely worth it.

These shakers can cost upwards of $15 on Amazon.

At the Dollar Tree, they are only $1.25 and work equally the same as the name-brand bottles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MX4XE_0gZK3Bcd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nx4fh_0gZK3Bcd00

This Dollar General expert bought eight snack items, like Pringles and Hostess cupcakes – for eight cents.

Plus, A Dollar Tree superfan filled their pantry with 16 essential items for just $20.25.

