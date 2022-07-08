Special Weather Statement issued for Carson, Hutchinson, Moore, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 11:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lipscomb; Ochiltree A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Beaver, northwestern Lipscomb and northeastern Ochiltree Counties through 900 PM CDT At 835 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Darrouzett, or 15 miles northwest of Lipscomb, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Booker and Darrouzett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

LIPSCOMB COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO