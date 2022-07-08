Special Weather Statement issued for Carson, Hutchinson, Moore, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lipscomb; Ochiltree A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB AND EASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 904 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Booker, or 16 miles northwest of Lipscomb, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Perryton and Booker. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
