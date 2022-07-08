ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thunderstorms coming in tonight and tomorrow, some storms have potential to become severe

By Laurel Blanchard
 3 days ago

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms tonight. Some of the storms can become severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. Rainfall could cause localized flooding. The chance of rain is 60%.  The low will be 70 degrees.

Tomorrow calls for mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms any time of the day and showers likely with a 70% chance of rain.  Some of the storms can become severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. Rainfall could cause localized flooding. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and showers are in the forecast for tomorrow night and Sunday with a 40% of rain through the period with a high Sunday of 83 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 degrees.

Tuesday calls for sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees.

On Wednesday partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 88 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 82 degrees.

Friday calls for mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain, The high will be 83 degrees.

Have a great night a fantastic start to the weekend!

