ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fox-clubbing Remainer QC Jolyon Maugham sparks fury after asking Rishi Sunak whether Tories are 'ready to select a brown man' as PM

By Chris Matthews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A Remainer barrister has sparked fury after he asked Rishi Sunak whether Conservative Party members were 'ready to select a brown man' as the next Prime Minister.

Jolyon Maugham QC – once dubbed 'an infamous fox murderer' after clubbing one of the animals to death while wearing his wife's satin kimono – incensed Tory MPs with his tweet on Friday evening.

The 51-year-old suggested Conservative party members might not select Rishi Sunak, who is of Indian descent, as their next leader because he is a 'brown man'.

Replying to Sunak's Conservative leadership bid announcement on Twitter, Maugham said: 'Do you think the members of your Party are ready to select a brown man, Rishi?'

The comment has sparked fury among Tory MPS, with one minister branding Maugham an 'awful man'.

Newly-appointed Education Secretary James Cleverly said Maugham was 'projecting racism onto my friends and the members of my party'.

He said: 'People like Jo projecting their racism onto my friends and the members of my party is something I’ve dealt with for years. I’ve had enough. The most diverse government ever, the most diverse leadership slate ever, and this guy says this.

'The Conservatives' diversity has been organic, based on merit and delivered without fanfare.

'The fact that this joke of a man can’t see it says more about him than us.

'Do us all a favour and stick to murdering urban fauna and separating left-wing fools from their money.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUPw0_0gZK30zt00
Replying to Rishi Sunak's leadership bid announcement on Twitter, Reamainer QC Jolyon Maugham said: 'Do you think the members of your Party are ready to select a brown man, Rishi?'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37psyr_0gZK30zt00
Maugham was once dubbed 'an infamous fox murderer' after clubbing one of the animals to death while wearing his wife's satin kimono
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wcsb5_0gZK30zt00
Rishi Sunak announced his bid to become the next Prime Minister on Friday with a slick video

How will a new Prime Minister will be chosen?

Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister on July 7, triggering a search for a new PM.

This is how a new Prime Minister will be chosen:

Meanwhile, Pensions Minister Guy Opperman raged at the Remainer QC and pointed out the Tories have had two women Prime Ministers, the first Jewish PM, three Asian chancellors in a row, has an Asian Home Secretary and the first trans MP.

Opperman said: 'Sadly, friends like [Sajid Javid], Rishi [Sunak], Priti [Patel], Nadhim [Zahawi] will face this idiocy a lot I fear.'

He added: 'All have outstanding success stories built on aspiration.

'They are the great British success story that sees second generation immigrants achieve great things in the private/public sectors and the House of Commons.

'And yes, the Conservative party are ready to elect and House of Commons colleagues would be proud to serve in public life under a brown man, or a brown woman, you awful man Jolyon Maugham.'

Tory MP Mark Jenkinson blasted Maugham, whom he called the 'darling of the left'.

He said: 'WTAF. Darling of the left, hopefully they'll be swift to denounce him.'

North West Norfolk MP James Wild also added his voice, saying Maugham's words were 'disgusting'.

Maugham deleted the Tweet a little more than an hour later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uibK4_0gZK30zt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPsby_0gZK30zt00
Education Secretary James Cleverly told Maugham to 'stick to murdering urban fauna and separating left-wing fools from their money'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jM03J_0gZK30zt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTyke_0gZK30zt00
Maugham deleted the Tweet a little more than an hour later. He added: 'My point was, I want, we should all want, greater representation of people of colour leading all political parties. But it's not an issue particular to the Conservative Party'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGwMp_0gZK30zt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ct4EO_0gZK30zt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17T4Dw_0gZK30zt00
Pensions Minister Guy Opperman raged at the Remainer QC and pointed out the Tories have had two women Prime Ministers, the first Jewish PM, three Asian chancellors in a row, has an Asian Home Secretary and the first trans MP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYWlF_0gZK30zt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIfRO_0gZK30zt00

He added: 'I have deleted a question to Rishi Sunak about attitudes to race in the Conservative Party membership.

'My point was, I want, we should all want, greater representation of people of colour leading all political parties.

'But it's not an issue particular to the Conservative Party.'

MailOnline has contacted Rishi Sunak and Jolyon Maugham for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Penny Mordaunt tops poll of Tory members who'll decide Boris Johnson's replacement by September 5 after MPs whittle the field down to two in votes starting Wednesday

Penny Mordaunt last night topped a poll of Tory party members on who should be the next leader. The former defence secretary was backed by 20 per cent followed by ex-local government minister Kemi Badenoch on 19 per cent and Rishi Sunak on 12 per cent. Attorney General Suella Braverman...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

No 10 deny reports that Boris Johnson is planning to stand down as PM on Monday in order to run for Tory leadership and brands claims 'completely untrue'

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said reports that he is planning to stand down as Prime Minister on Monday in order to run again for Tory leader are completely untrue. Mr Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, but said he intends to remain in office until his successor is elected.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Lord McDonald reveals he blew the whistle on Boris Johnson over Chris Pincher because he wanted No. 10 to 'come clean' about the scandal-hit whip

The former civil service mandarin who helped bring down Boris Johnson has insisted his only agenda was to get No 10 to ‘come clean’ about Chris Pincher. The Prime Minister had claimed he was not aware of specific previous allegations against the former Tory deputy chief whip who quit after drunkenly groping two men at the Carlton Club.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Jolyon Maugham
Person
James Cleverly
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Mark Jenkinson
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Guy Opperman
Daily Mail

Bank of England Governor swipes back at Tory candidate Tom Tugendhat's claim that inflation crisis is due to 'sugar high' of quantitative easing as Andrew Bailey issues independence warning to Conservative rivals

The Bank of England Governor today hit back at Tory leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat over his claim that Threadneedle Street's monetary policy is to blame for the inflation crisis. In an appearance before MPs, Andrew Bailey attempted to steer clear of the ongoing battle for the Conservative Party leadership and...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'Something's been lifted off my shoulders': Sir Mo Farah reveals he illegally moved to UK under another child's name and speaks to namesake Mohamed Farah in new documentary

Sir Mo Farah reveals he came to the UK illegally under another child's name in an upcoming documentary, where he speaks to his namesake Mohamed Farah. The Olympic runner, 39, admitted it felt like something had been 'lifted' off his shoulders while detailing the true story about his childhood in BBC's The Real Mo Farah.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Aviation chief tries to blame Brexit for fuelling airport chaos and says lack of foreign workers has sparked recruitment crisis

Brexit is partially to blame for travel chaos by keeping out foreign workers, an aviation chief said yesterday. Philipp Joeinig, boss of Menzies Aviation, which provides check-in and baggage handling services to major airlines, said the staff shortages crippling the industry were ‘predictable and preventable’. He added a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Tories#Clubbing#Uk#Remainer#Indian#Education
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

480K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy