Consortium paves way for minority businesses

An emerging group of businesses is moving forward to create a supportive ecosystem within the construction industry. West Michigan-based Black Lake Companies recently named its founding members and is working to launch some of its first companies. The goal of the consortium is to have all businesses be at least 51%...
What does it take for Grand Rapids to become the best midsized city in the country?. The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce believes it starts with business leaders and stakeholders getting more involved on a local level to tackle big issues such as public safety, housing, transformational projects and more. The Grand Rapids Policy Conference, which will be held Aug. 16, is the first step toward that goal.
A Detroit-based HVAC company recently celebrated the investment and launch of its new facility in West Michigan. Duravent on Friday, July 8, hosted a grand opening for its new Grand Rapids Innovation Center and Engineering Center of Excellence at 4460 44th St. SE in Kentwood. The event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony and remarks from U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer.
A West Michigan furniture company will sell new and like-new products this weekend at an event that will benefit Heart of West Michigan United Way. Grand Rapids-based Steelcase will host its annual ReMarket Friends & Family Sale from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 16, at the Steelcase complex, 4384 52nd St. SE in Kentwood.
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The much awaited Whole Foods Market in Kentwood has an official opening date, according to a sign hanging outside the newly constructed store. The retailer's only location in the Grand Rapids area will be opening its doors to customers in the Radcliff Plaza shopping center on August 17.
Ken James, Muskegon Community College’s inaugural chief diversity officer, a position that began nine months ago under the leadership of recently retired president Dr. Dale Nesbary, looks at his new role as a homecoming of sorts. James previously lived in Muskegon for 11 years, when the San Diego native.
Bouldering enthusiasts in Grand Rapids now can enjoy access to climbing within the city, thanks to a new installation. The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department last week opened two bouldering structures at Highland Park, 523 Grand Ave. NE. Bouldering is a form of rock climbing without a need for...
The Lodge has really transformed from what it once was since opening during the pandemic, but many locals say this is the go-to spot in town. Over the course of the past two months, however, there has apparently been some rudeness towards the staff which has resulted in The Lodge in South Haven taking a stand for their employees. They recently voiced their unhappiness in an announcement stating that in the future they'll be ending their reservation services:
MUSKEGON, MI – The Muskegon Country Club is proposing to build 39 homes overlooking its golf course near Lake Michigan. The club is planning to build the Lakeside Dunes subdivision in a wooded area near the corner of Sherman Boulevard and Beach Street. The area is close to the city’s Kruse Park on Lake Michigan and also within walking distance of Pere Marquette Beach.
The co-owners of Malamiah Juice Bar & Eatery opened another location in downtown Grand Rapids. Co-owners Jermale Eddie, Randy Otterbridge and Kris Mathis opened a second location of their business Malamiah Juice Bar & Eatery on Monday, July 11, inside the David D. Hunting YMCA, 475 Lake Michigan Drive NW in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The W.K. Kellogg Foundation, a private grantmaking organization based in Battle Creek, is looking for ways to expand access to affordable, high-quality child care for families in Grand Rapids. The philanthropic foundation has been reaching out to local organizations across the city, including The Rapid...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local nonprofit is hosting a mobile food pantry in Grand Rapids this weekend. LINC UP tells us the pantry will be located at Greater Christ Temple this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The nonprofit adds they are seeking volunteers to assist in...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An Allegan County family who says Spectrum Health denied testing their 17-year-old to be put on a kidney transplant list has since been evaluated. The family claims Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital would not initially test their daughter because she had not received a number of vaccinations, including one for COVID-19.
It seems Mayor Pete (now Secretary of Transportation) knows what a lot of us know - Michigan is awesome!. According to MLive, Pete Buttigieg and his family are moving from Indiana to the Mitten State. Buttigieg was Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, 2012 to 2020, when he became the U.S. Secretary of Transportation under President Joe Biden.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids returned to the downtown market Saturday with car enthusiasts coming from all over to rev their engines and celebrate a shared passion. “It’s about being around like-minded people, you know, and people that enjoy and have a passion for their...
Getting outside is free, but camping gear is not. Although camping can be an affordable vacation, expensive equipment puts it out of reach for some Michiganders. To lower this barrier to the great outdoors, two Michigan “gear libraries” lend out equipment to their communities for free. “We’re basically...
KALAMAZOO, Mi. — A young entrepreneur is making a name for herself in Kalamazoo and beyond. We learned what’s behind her sweet smell of success. Anaya Fernando is the CEO and founder of Sugar Sweet Bath and Body Treats, where every product lives up to the name, they all smell good enough to eat, but they’re designed to simply curb your cravings for smooth, silky skin. No guarantees though, that they won’t make you hungry for more. From body butter to whipped soap, bath bombs, lip gloss, lip scrubs and more. Anaya says she just wants her scents to be different than those of her competitors. And they are. From chocolate chip cookie to pineapple papaya, to strawberry pound cake, Anaya dreams up, tests and approves each one.
A video shared on a West Michigan woman's Facebook page and a local West Michigan Facebook group might make you never eat fast food again. The video which has over 13,000 views at the time of this article being published appears to show some kind of bug or worm crawling all over a floor of a Grand Rapids restaurant.
More school districts in Michigan are saying goodbye to Native American nicknames and mascots, and receiving financial help from tribal casino funds. After the Saranac Community Schools announced that they’re dropping the Redskins name this coming fall in favor of Red Hawks, Michigan has only one school left in the state still using the name, and that school is also considering a change.
