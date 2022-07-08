ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Consortium paves way for minority businesses

By Kayleigh Fongers
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn emerging group of businesses is moving forward to create a supportive ecosystem within the construction industry. West Michigan-based Black Lake Companies recently named its founding members and is working to launch some of its first companies. The goal of the consortium is to have all businesses be at least 51%...

grbj.com

Comments / 0

 

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Chamber conference puts leaders at the intersection of business, community and government

What does it take for Grand Rapids to become the best midsized city in the country?. The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce believes it starts with business leaders and stakeholders getting more involved on a local level to tackle big issues such as public safety, housing, transformational projects and more. The Grand Rapids Policy Conference, which will be held Aug. 16, is the first step toward that goal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Duravent opens $1M innovation center

A Detroit-based HVAC company recently celebrated the investment and launch of its new facility in West Michigan. Duravent on Friday, July 8, hosted a grand opening for its new Grand Rapids Innovation Center and Engineering Center of Excellence at 4460 44th St. SE in Kentwood. The event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony and remarks from U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Steelcase to host annual ReMarket sale

A West Michigan furniture company will sell new and like-new products this weekend at an event that will benefit Heart of West Michigan United Way. Grand Rapids-based Steelcase will host its annual ReMarket Friends & Family Sale from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 16, at the Steelcase complex, 4384 52nd St. SE in Kentwood.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
secondwavemedia.com

MCC’s new chief diversity officer promotes celebration of all cultures

Ken James, Muskegon Community College’s inaugural chief diversity officer, a position that began nine months ago under the leadership of recently retired president Dr. Dale Nesbary, looks at his new role as a homecoming of sorts. James previously lived in Muskegon for 11 years, when the San Diego native.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Climbing walls now open at city park

Bouldering enthusiasts in Grand Rapids now can enjoy access to climbing within the city, thanks to a new installation. The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department last week opened two bouldering structures at Highland Park, 523 Grand Ave. NE. Bouldering is a form of rock climbing without a need for...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

The Lodge In South Haven Stops Reservations Because of Rude Customers

The Lodge has really transformed from what it once was since opening during the pandemic, but many locals say this is the go-to spot in town. Over the course of the past two months, however, there has apparently been some rudeness towards the staff which has resulted in The Lodge in South Haven taking a stand for their employees. They recently voiced their unhappiness in an announcement stating that in the future they'll be ending their reservation services:
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Subdivision planned on wooded property at Muskegon Country Club

MUSKEGON, MI – The Muskegon Country Club is proposing to build 39 homes overlooking its golf course near Lake Michigan. The club is planning to build the Lakeside Dunes subdivision in a wooded area near the corner of Sherman Boulevard and Beach Street. The area is close to the city’s Kruse Park on Lake Michigan and also within walking distance of Pere Marquette Beach.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Malamiah Juice Bar co-owners open new location

The co-owners of Malamiah Juice Bar & Eatery opened another location in downtown Grand Rapids. Co-owners Jermale Eddie, Randy Otterbridge and Kris Mathis opened a second location of their business Malamiah Juice Bar & Eatery on Monday, July 11, inside the David D. Hunting YMCA, 475 Lake Michigan Drive NW in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Volunteers sought for mobile food pantry in GR this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local nonprofit is hosting a mobile food pantry in Grand Rapids this weekend. LINC UP tells us the pantry will be located at Greater Christ Temple this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The nonprofit adds they are seeking volunteers to assist in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Moves to Michigan

It seems Mayor Pete (now Secretary of Transportation) knows what a lot of us know - Michigan is awesome!. According to MLive, Pete Buttigieg and his family are moving from Indiana to the Mitten State. Buttigieg was Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, 2012 to 2020, when he became the U.S. Secretary of Transportation under President Joe Biden.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Young entrepreneur enjoying the sweet smell of success

KALAMAZOO, Mi. — A young entrepreneur is making a name for herself in Kalamazoo and beyond. We learned what’s behind her sweet smell of success. Anaya Fernando is the CEO and founder of Sugar Sweet Bath and Body Treats, where every product lives up to the name, they all smell good enough to eat, but they’re designed to simply curb your cravings for smooth, silky skin. No guarantees though, that they won’t make you hungry for more. From body butter to whipped soap, bath bombs, lip gloss, lip scrubs and more. Anaya says she just wants her scents to be different than those of her competitors. And they are. From chocolate chip cookie to pineapple papaya, to strawberry pound cake, Anaya dreams up, tests and approves each one.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 MNC

Tribal casino funds helping schools that drop Native American mascots in Michigan

More school districts in Michigan are saying goodbye to Native American nicknames and mascots, and receiving financial help from tribal casino funds. After the Saranac Community Schools announced that they’re dropping the Redskins name this coming fall in favor of Red Hawks, Michigan has only one school left in the state still using the name, and that school is also considering a change.
MICHIGAN STATE

