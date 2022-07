For designer Rachel Halvorson, this project was personal. After all, she has spent her whole life visiting this close-knit North Carolina community in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains with her family. When a Nashville couple was searching for a trusted guide to give a dose of rustic charm to their new build in the High Country, they were certain that Halvorson was the right person to bring their vision to life. "Here, there's an open-door policy. I grew up going in and out of friends' houses before leaving for hikes, so I really got to know the homes," says Halvorson. "It's kind of like a summer camp."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO