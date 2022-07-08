Groups back youth financial education

Three West Michigan organizations are looking to expand youth financial education opportunities as Michigan becomes the 14th state in the U.S. to mandate personal finance at the high school level. With the mid-June passage of the bipartisan bill HB 5190 — which will add a half-credit personal finance course...
What does it take for Grand Rapids to become the best midsized city in the country?. The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce believes it starts with business leaders and stakeholders getting more involved on a local level to tackle big issues such as public safety, housing, transformational projects and more. The Grand Rapids Policy Conference, which will be held Aug. 16, is the first step toward that goal.
A Detroit-based HVAC company recently celebrated the investment and launch of its new facility in West Michigan. Duravent on Friday, July 8, hosted a grand opening for its new Grand Rapids Innovation Center and Engineering Center of Excellence at 4460 44th St. SE in Kentwood. The event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony and remarks from U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer.
Michigan renters with active eviction cases can still apply for emergency rent aid through the end of the month. The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) — meant to help families catch up on rent and utilities and keep them housed during the COVID-19 pandemic — stopped taking new applications June 30.
Ken James, Muskegon Community College’s inaugural chief diversity officer, a position that began nine months ago under the leadership of recently retired president Dr. Dale Nesbary, looks at his new role as a homecoming of sorts. James previously lived in Muskegon for 11 years, when the San Diego native.
If you still wear a mask indoors, you've noticed most peope aren't. People are fatigued from Covid. They really don't want to hear about it any more. The latest offshoots of the omicron variant, spreading in Europe and the U.S., are likely triggering an increase in cases and hospitalization in Michigan, Bridge Michigan reports, adding:
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids mom hopes to raise awareness on the unique struggles racial and ethnic minority communities face through an organization she formed in honor of her son. “We want them to value life, their life,” said Jamie Dalton, Licensed Master Social Worker. “Often times...
More school districts in Michigan are saying goodbye to Native American nicknames and mascots, and receiving financial help from tribal casino funds. After the Saranac Community Schools announced that they’re dropping the Redskins name this coming fall in favor of Red Hawks, Michigan has only one school left in the state still using the name, and that school is also considering a change.
During my second year of college in 1997, both of my parents lost their jobs. They had successful careers in the manufacturing industry in southeast Michigan for decades and were blindsided with the sudden plant closures. It was a desperate time for my parents and our entire family. Both turned...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An Allegan County family who says Spectrum Health denied testing their 17-year-old to be put on a kidney transplant list has since been evaluated. The family claims Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital would not initially test their daughter because she had not received a number of vaccinations, including one for COVID-19.
A West Michigan furniture company will sell new and like-new products this weekend at an event that will benefit Heart of West Michigan United Way. Grand Rapids-based Steelcase will host its annual ReMarket Friends & Family Sale from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 16, at the Steelcase complex, 4384 52nd St. SE in Kentwood.
Living on a Michigan lake is a dream that many of us have, but sometimes dreams don't always work out the way you expect, and one West Michigan family says they're dealing with a bad neighbor, who is also a local pastor. In a recent Facebook post shared to multiple...
Since I was a kid my coaches used to call me "Big Joe" and while I've recently lost 100lbs I still love great food and these Michigan Food Challenges all look delicious. It's time to take off your tight pants and slip into something comfy and stretchy as we check out these five Michigan food challenges.
Michigan marijuana retail giant Lume Cannabis Co., which operates nearly 30 stores across the state, closed four of them. The closed stores include: Bay City, Christmas, Cheboygan and Southfield. The locations, as of Monday, July 11, were no longer listed on the Lume website and pages that were formally designated for the stores now lead to error pages. Lume lists 29 other actively open stores.
SUTTONS BAY, MI - Since 1995, Leelanau Cheese Company has been carefully crafting award-winning artisan cheese at a small facility in Northern Michigan. The traditional European Alpine chees, Raclette, is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith who took over operations in 2021. The cheese is traditionally served melted over potatoes, bread or vegetables.
Attorney General Dana Nessel put out a consumer alert Wednesday urging Michiganders to protect their data when using period and fertility tracking apps. While abortion remains legal in Michigan thanks to a preliminary injunction granted by a Michigan judge in May. Nessel says she’s concerned law enforcement could obtain a search warrant to gather evidence from a health app and use it as evidence against a woman who got an abortion.
On Jan. 6, 2021, Tudor Dixon was anchoring Real America’s Voice live as supporters of former president Donald Trump began streaming into the U.S. Capitol. The hardline conservative network had little firsthand reporting of the events, but her co-host Steve Gruber was watching other news and made a gentle plea to rioters: “Battling with police on the steps of the nation’s Capitol — probably not in everybody’s best interest.”
The Lodge has really transformed from what it once was since opening during the pandemic, but many locals say this is the go-to spot in town. Over the course of the past two months, however, there has apparently been some rudeness towards the staff which has resulted in The Lodge in South Haven taking a stand for their employees. They recently voiced their unhappiness in an announcement stating that in the future they'll be ending their reservation services:
KALAMAZOO, Mi. — A young entrepreneur is making a name for herself in Kalamazoo and beyond. We learned what’s behind her sweet smell of success. Anaya Fernando is the CEO and founder of Sugar Sweet Bath and Body Treats, where every product lives up to the name, they all smell good enough to eat, but they’re designed to simply curb your cravings for smooth, silky skin. No guarantees though, that they won’t make you hungry for more. From body butter to whipped soap, bath bombs, lip gloss, lip scrubs and more. Anaya says she just wants her scents to be different than those of her competitors. And they are. From chocolate chip cookie to pineapple papaya, to strawberry pound cake, Anaya dreams up, tests and approves each one.
