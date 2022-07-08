ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

City of Akron to hold daily press briefings addressing safety and other concerns surrounding Jayland Walker

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yea6h_0gZK07Hb00

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron announced they will begin holding daily press briefings starting on Monday and an incident website will be launched in the coming days, according to a press release.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett said they will begin holding daily press conferences “in order to provide timely and consistent safety updates and to quickly relay information to both the public and the press.”

“I know that the situation in Akron is ever-evolving, and our community needs to have the most up to date information as quickly as possible,” said Horrigan.

The briefings will be held on Zoom and recorded each day then made available on the website, the release said.

In a video message uploaded on Friday afternoon, Horrigan called for peace amidst the protests in Akron.

This entire community is feeling the weight of Jaylen Walker's death. I am continuing to call for peace right here in our city. I know we've had many, many peaceful protests over the last week and I fully support and it's my duty to support our citizens, right. To let their voices be heard. But what I cannot allow, however, is the type of violence and lawlessness that we've seen at some of these late night protests. I can't allow violent protests to come to my house and threaten me and my family. Akron residents have valid frustrations, as do I and anger. And I hear that. What I want the community to know is that I am committed to transparency in the community dialog and engagement.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan

News 5's Catherine Ross goes in-depth about the video, as the City of Akron asks for peace following the death of Jayland Walker. You can read her story here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 2

I.P. Freely
3d ago

how about holding a press conference on the boy that got stomped by the hood rats now that was a racist crime. oh yeah that's right he was white City officials don't care about that

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

City of Akron to hold ‘A Day of Mourning’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron’s City Council leadership will be holding a city-wide day of mourning on July 13, the day of Jayland Walker’s funeral. In a statement, they said in part, “The senseless loss of life is rampant and tragic no matter who pulls the trigger.”
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Jake Wells

(Opinion) The city of Akron is falling apart, but there is still hope

Photo of the city of Akron streetPhoto by Richard Wambsgans (Creative Commons) The past few weeks have easily been the roughest in recent memory for the city of Akron. There was the shooting of Jayland Walker which has been followed by protests, more arrests, and businesses being vandalized. Most recently, a child was killed at a party.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Live Tv#Police
spectrumnews1.com

Akron officials call for city-wide 'Day of Mourning' amidst criticism

AKRON, Ohio — City council leaders are calling for a Day of Mourning on Wednesday, July 13, the day of Jayland Walker’s funeral services. Council President Margo Sommerville, Vice President of Council Jeff Fusco and Pro-Temp Mike Freeman asked Mayor Dan Horrigan to create the city-wide day of mourning following Friday evening’s shooting.
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Downtown Akron under curfew again...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 8th:. Relatives of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, arrested in Akron protest. Akron community leaders condemn Akron P.D. over response to peaceful protests. Loehmann quits police job in Pennsylvania after protests of his hiring. Ohio bill would allow pregnant people to sue over...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Funeral service announced for Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio — Funeral services have been announced for Jayland Walker for this upcoming week. Walker's funeral will take place at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 South Main St., at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, according to Calhoun Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Visitation hours will be from...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

ODOT: Route 21 Closing South of Navarre for Project

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Travel between Navarre and Strasburg gets a little trickier starting on Monday. ODOT says Route 21 will close just south of Navarre between Goodrich and Hensel Streets SW in Bethlehem Township until early August for a pipe replacement project. Routes 62 and...
NAVARRE, OH
wksu.org

Akron protests, marches continue Saturday over Jayland Walker's death

More than 100 demonstrators marched through downtown Akron Saturday to protest the police killing of 25-year-old Jayland Walker - despite a call from Akron officials to pause protests for 48 hours after two residents, including a 4-year-old girl, were killed in a shooting Friday. The shooting happened at a celebratory...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9, according to Bay Village police. Loufman has been hospitalized since the attack, and according to police, was in stable condition. Officers arrested Loufman’s son, Daniel Loufman. He is charged...
BAY VILLAGE, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy