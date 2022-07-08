City of Akron to hold daily press briefings addressing safety and other concerns surrounding Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron announced they will begin holding daily press briefings starting on Monday and an incident website will be launched in the coming days, according to a press release.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett said they will begin holding daily press conferences “in order to provide timely and consistent safety updates and to quickly relay information to both the public and the press.”

“I know that the situation in Akron is ever-evolving, and our community needs to have the most up to date information as quickly as possible,” said Horrigan.

The briefings will be held on Zoom and recorded each day then made available on the website, the release said.

In a video message uploaded on Friday afternoon, Horrigan called for peace amidst the protests in Akron.

This entire community is feeling the weight of Jaylen Walker's death. I am continuing to call for peace right here in our city. I know we've had many, many peaceful protests over the last week and I fully support and it's my duty to support our citizens, right. To let their voices be heard. But what I cannot allow, however, is the type of violence and lawlessness that we've seen at some of these late night protests. I can't allow violent protests to come to my house and threaten me and my family. Akron residents have valid frustrations, as do I and anger. And I hear that. What I want the community to know is that I am committed to transparency in the community dialog and engagement.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan

News 5's Catherine Ross goes in-depth about the video, as the City of Akron asks for peace following the death of Jayland Walker. You can read her story here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.