INDIANAPOLIS — The names of two people killed in a pair of hit-and-runs in Indianapolis over the weekend have been released. One of the victims is a 70-year-old man who was struck on the city’s northwest side. Police said Wesley Jones II was riding a motorized scooter along the westbound curb lane on West 56th Street when he was hit by a driver who refused to stop just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO