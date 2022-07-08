ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge to set trial for man accused of April homicide in Great Falls

By Traci Rosenbaum, Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago

On July 13, a Cascade County District Judge is scheduled to decide a trial date for a man accused of a homicide that happened in April.

Frederick Wilbur Madplume, 48, is charged with deliberate homicide and misdemeanor unlawful restraint.

The following comes directly from charging documents. The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty.

Just after 5 a.m. on April 28, the Great Falls Police Department responded to the 600 block of 4th Avenue South for a report that a woman had been stabbed.

Police made contact with the victim, Lorinda Grant, who told them that she and Madplume had been in a 15-year relationship. She said Madplume had come home that day extremely intoxicated and became upset about a man that had been in Grant’s life long ago.

Grant said she was sitting in a chair near the front door when Madplume began moving toward her. She told police she thought he was going to hug her, but he instead stabbed her twice.

For three hours after the stabbing, Grant said Madplume would not let her leave the house. She reported that she used towels to try to stop the bleeding. Eventually, neighbors began to complain about the noise and Madplume left the apartment. Grant said she went to a neighbor’s and asked them to call 911.

Officers noted that Grant had two stab wounds, one in the left shoulder and one in the left breast. She told police that the chest wound was significantly painful and that she had a bad heart.

The following day, GFPD was informed that Madplume had returned to the apartment, reportedly barricading himself inside. When officers began to issue commands, the affidavit states Madplume opened the door but began walking backward while putting his hands near his pockets and waist. An officer deployed a TASER, and Madplume was placed under arrest.

As medical personnel were checking out Madplume, officers reported hearing him making random statements such as, “I have a cousin named Wiley, and he was stabbed last night in the leg!” The affidavit states that at the time, Madplume had not been told what the investigation was concerning.

At the police station, the affidavit states Madplume told investigators that he was sleeping and not under the influence when Grant came home. He said he was woken up by Grant, who had been stabbed. He reportedly told police he advised Grant to wait until the sun came up to seek help for her injuries.

When confronted about his statements, officers report that Madplume said he tried to get help by knocking on neighbors’ doors, but no one would answer. He allegedly claimed that he walked down the street searching for help after that.

Madplume allegedly told police that Grant was an honest person, but when asked if she’d ever lie to police, he responded that she would.

After the alleged stabbing, Madplume reportedly stated that he observed the emergency personnel at the scene and was even contacted by an officer asking if his name was Dean, a name that was attached to the initial file for unknown reasons. He said he replied that he wasn’t Dean and said that he did not return to the scene because he was afraid officers would think he was responsible for the stabbing.

So far, the murder weapon has not been found.

On May 16, police interviewed Grant’s cardiologist, who said that she developed cardiomyopathy as a result of being stabbed and then held against her will for several hours. Ultimately, the complications led to her death on May 1.

Madplume is being held at the Cascade County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

