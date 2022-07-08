ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: A Trio of LA Prospects Set to Play in Important MLB Showcase Game

 3 days ago
The Dodgers figure to have at least a few players represent the franchise throughout the All-Star game festivities. Dodgers fans are hoping to get some of their favorite players into the Midsummer Classic, and there's even a chance that Trea Turner and Mookie Betts could earn starting spots. Tony Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw both have a realistic shot at making the team, Kerhsaw could even get the start at Chavez Ravine.

LA will also be showing off some of their organizational depth in the Futures Game that's set for Saturday July 16th. Three Dodgers farmhands were selected for the game.

Miguel Vargas

Vargas has turned heads with his bat. His bat-to-ball skills are what's made him one of the Dodgers top prospects. Vargas won a batting title last year with Double-A Tulsa, and Andrew Friedman recently hinted that he could even get his first call up to the big leagues this summer now that Chris Taylor is out for the foreseeable future.

Bobby Miller

Miller hasn't exactly dazzled in Double-A, but he still has all the talent to be an impact arm for the Dodgers down the road. His fastball tickles tripe-digits and he has a devastating wipeout slider. Whether he ends up being a frontline starter, or a high-leverage reliever, the future is bright for Miller.

Diego Cartaya

The Venezuelan catcher is the Dodgers top overall prospect for a reason. Scouts have compared him to Royals slugger Salvador Perez for his ability to drive the ball and conduct a professional at-bat. He's hitting .318 in High-A, and has five home runs in 23 games. He's currently dealing with a hand injury that he suffered last weekend and hasn't played since.

The Futures Game begins at 4PM PT, parking gates open at 1:30PM PT, stadium gates open at 2PM PT.

#All Star Game#Dodgers News
