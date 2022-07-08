Which SWAC football stadium has been toughest place to play in past decade

Jackson State football is scheduled to play four regular-season home games in 2022.

The Tigers will play Grambling (Sept. 17), Campbell on homecoming (Oct. 22), and longtime conference foes Mississippi Valley State (Sept. 24) and Southern (Oct. 29).

With much of the core of last year's SWAC championship team returning, and the momentum of breaking the FCS record for single-season attendance, Jackson State will have a considerable home-field advantage in 2022.

Jackson State went undefeated at home last year and became the first FCS team to average more than 40,000 fans.

BIG TIME VENUES: Deion Sanders, Jackson State football can play in 3 NFL stadiums in 2022. Here's why that matters

But, how does Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium stack up against other SWAC stadiums over the past decade? Here's a look at The Clarion Ledger's ranking of the toughest places to play in the SWAC since 2012 based on attendance, home records, and home win streaks.

Attendance numbers are according to NCAA.com and are averaged from 2012-2019. Team records are according to team websites.

WILD IDEA: 247Sports analyst says Deion Sanders should call Elon Musk for funding to get into Big Ten

12. Mississippi Valley State

Stadium: Rice–Totten Stadium

Average attendance: 4,112

Record: 8-35

Current home win streak: 1 game

The skinny: Last season and 2019 were the only times in the past decade that MVSU won more than one game at home. However, the Delta Devils are trending in a positive direction under coach Vincent Dancy.

11. Texas Southern

Stadium: PNC Stadium

Average attendance: 6,351

Record: 12-34

Current home win streak: 0 games

The skinny: Texas Southern picked up its first home win since 2018 last season with a 69-0 victory against North American University, which competes at the NAIA level.

10. Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Stadium: Simmons Bank Field

Average attendance: 6,394

Record: 17-27

Current home win streak: 0 games

The Skinny: Pine Bluff's best home record of the decade was in 2019, when the Golden Lions went 4-2. Pine Bluff was 2-3 at home in 2021.

9. Alabama A&M

Stadium: Louis Crews Stadium

Average attendance: 8,616

Home Record: 20-21

Current home win streak: 2 games

The skinny: The Bulldogs are 8-7 at home since coach Connell Maynor took over in 2018. Jackson State handed Alabama A&M a lopsided 61-15 home loss last season and left a pink scooter on the field.

8. Jackson State

Stadium: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Average attendance: 18,903

Record: 23-27

Current home win streak: 6 games

The skinny: This ranking would look much different if it were based solely on last year, as Jackson State went undefeated at home and drew the highest average number of fans in FCS history. But JSU is well under .500 at home within the past 10 years, even with coach Deion Sanders' recent success.

7.Grambling

Stadium: Eddie Robinson Stadium

Average attendance: 10,903

Record: 22-11

Current home win streak: 0 games

The skinny: Grambling had a four-year stretch from 2016-2019 where it did not lose any home games. Outside of a tough spring season during the pandemic, the Tigers have been strong at home in recent years.

6. Alabama State

Stadium: Hornet Stadium

Average attendance: 13,638

Record: 30-21

Current home win streak: 6 games

The skinny: It's been a decade since Alabama State opened its new stadium on Thanksgiving Day in 2012. The Hornets have averaged at least 10,000 fans ever year except 2016.

5. Prairie View

Stadium: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

Average attendance: 8,573

Record: 25-11

Current home win streak: 0 games

The skinny: Prairie View, which was SWAC runner-up last season fell to Mississippi Valley in its final home game. The Panthers experienced an attendance surge in 2016 and 2017 after building a new stadium, but the numbers fell below their average in 2021.

4. Bethune Cookman

Stadium: Daytona Stadium

Average attendance: 6,856

Record: 38-11

Current home win streak: 1 game.

The skinny: Bethune Cookman has won four home games or more in eight of the past 10 years. Still, several SWAC schools were able to draw twice as many fans as BCU during that time period. Last year, the Wildcats went 1-3 at home during their debut season in the SWAC.

3. Florida A&M

Stadium: Bragg Memorial Stadium

Average attendance: 15,581

Record: 23-16

Current home win streak: 10 games

The skinny: FAMU, which made the FCS playoffs last year, hasn't lost at home since 2018. The Rattlers have averaged more than 19,000 twice, but haven't been able to top the 20,000 figure within the past 10 years.

2. Southern

Stadium: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Average attendance: 16,773

Record: 29-14

Current home win streak: 0 games

The skinny: Last year, Southern lost four home games, which was the most since 2012. But, the Jaguars went 15-1 at home from 2016-19.

1. Alcorn

Stadium: Casem-Spinks Stadium

Average attendance: 12,193

Record: 38-11

Current home win streak: 13 games

The skinny: Alcorn has the longest home winning streak in the SWAC, four SWAC titles since 2014, and strong attendance numbers putting the Braves in the top spot.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Which SWAC football stadium has been toughest place to play in past decade