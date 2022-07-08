ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County holding the tax rate for 2022-23, but taxes likely still will increase

By Janet Begley, Treasure Coast Newspapers
VERO BEACH — Taxpayers will be spared an increase in the property-tax rate next year, thanks to a 13.5% increase in the county’s tax roll.  But taxes likely will still go up.

That’s what County Administrator Jason Brown told members of the Indian River County Chamber of Commerce Friday in his state-of-the county update at the Intergenerational Center.

The proposed 2022-23 budget is expected to be $452 million, down from $542 million this year and 4.3% lower than the $472 million 2006-07 budget.

“We had to work hard to get the budget where we wanted it to be,” said Brown, who was the county budget director for 12 years before becoming county administrator in 2017. “Although a lot of costs are going up, we have a good, strong tax roll so we are able to live within our means.”

Other factors, he said, include an increase single-family building permits during the past year, which jumped from 943 in 2020 to 1,552 in 2021. Taxes also climbed during the year, with sales and tourist taxes reaching record highs.

Overall, County Commission Chairman Peter O’Bryan said, the county is in very strong shape.

“We’re kind of transitioning from COVID to a more normal lifestyle,” said O’Bryan. “Our real estate is looking strong, even though it might be slowing a little bit, but it’s been record-shattering. Our tourism has also been record-shattering, we know that. Job wise, our greatest challenge has been finding workers to fill those open positions.”

Indian River County has been aggressive in keeping up with roads maintenance and repair and other infrastructure projects.

“For the first time ever, we have a $400 million, five-year work plan with the Florida Department of Transportation,” said O’Bryan. “That’s a huge number for a little county like us.”

Included in that work plan is an Interstate 95 interchange at Oslo Road in south county, a project that had been moved up to the 2023-24 fiscal year. The Florida Department of Education estimates it will cost $72 million.

Property-tax estimates provide the base for municipalities and counties to set their budgets and tax rates each fiscal year, and Indian River County's growth translates into an estimated $9.4 million for the general fund, Brown said. The increase will help offset increases in in fuel, utilities and personnel costs next year.

Depending on where in the county a resident lives, a property owner with a home assessed at the average $274,000 could see their taxes rise about $56.34, or 3.69%, next year, despite the county keeping the tax rate unchanged, Brown said.

“Taxpayers are facing enough rising costs in their lives,” said Brown. “We didn’t want to add to it.”

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Indian River County holding the tax rate for 2022-23, but taxes likely still will increase

