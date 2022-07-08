ROM JAMES STUFFLEBEEM

Darlene Gaye Wilson passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, July 7, 2022 due to complications from COPD. Darlene was a native of Wise, Virginia, a graduate of J.J. Kelly High School and Clinch Valley College. She was a lifelong scholar, a voracious reader and a lover of all things Appalachian. Darlene had many adventures throughout her life and never met a stranger. She will be remembered for her impressive storytelling, sharp wit and keeping everyone around her on their toes. Many will remember Darlene’s time as the “web-spinning Granny” and her academic work focused on Appalachia and Melungeons, which has been published in anthologies and presented at many conferences. Later in life, she was an avid basketball fan, political enthusiast and spent much time loving her grandchildren and bringing them a daily dose of joy. Darlene was immensely proud of her family and she will be deeply missed.

