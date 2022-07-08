Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting on J. Clyde Morris Blvd in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in Newport News earlier this week.PREVIOUS: Man killed in shooting on J. Clyde Morris Blvd., police share video of 2 suspects
According to Newport News police, officers arrested 38-year-old Hampton resident Adrian Demetrice Williams Friday morning without incident.
He is facing multiple charges including 1st-degree murder, robbery, possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon, failure to appear on a misdemeanor offense, contempt of court, and conspiracy to comit a felony.
The shooting occurred Tuesday, Jul 5, at 6:45 a.m., in the 600 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. This is near the intersection of Forrest Drive.
The victim, later identified as 34-year-old Dominic Thompson, was transported to the hospital where he died.
Police say the homicide is under active investigation.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
