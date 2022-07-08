ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting on J. Clyde Morris Blvd in Newport News

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5TbB_0gZJy2q000

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in Newport News earlier this week.

PREVIOUS: Man killed in shooting on J. Clyde Morris Blvd., police share video of 2 suspects

According to Newport News police, officers arrested 38-year-old Hampton resident Adrian Demetrice Williams Friday morning without incident.

He is facing multiple charges including 1st-degree murder, robbery, possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon, failure to appear on a misdemeanor offense, contempt of court, and conspiracy to comit a felony.

The shooting occurred Tuesday, Jul 5, at 6:45 a.m., in the 600 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. This is near the intersection of Forrest Drive.

The victim, later identified as 34-year-old Dominic Thompson, was transported to the hospital where he died.

Police say the homicide is under active investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLPAZ_0gZJy2q000
Adrian Demetrice Williams, July 8, 2022 (Courtesy – NNPD)

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

