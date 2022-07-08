ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

Moorestown’s board of education approves new contract for teachers

By Submitted Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt their special meeting on July 6, the Moorestown Township Public School District Board of Education voted 9-0 to adopt a new three-year agreement with the Moorestown Education Association. The contract will go into effect this month. Members of both entities engaged in a series of meetings over the...

Letter to the Editor: Marianne Springer

After attending the Haddonfield Commissioners Meeting, both my husband and I left with an uneasiness, bordering on disgust. A common theme throughout was the lack of transparency within our local government. First, we listened to the Haddonfield Ambulance Association that has been in existence since 1938. This association maintains two...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Trentonian

Trenton council candidate calls for Vaughn to resign for attacking her disabled son

TRENTON – It’s war in the West Ward. With four months to go before the city municipal races, West Ward candidate Teska Frisby rallied Monday for incumbent Robin Vaughn to resign as councilwoman after claiming the city leader viciously attacked her family as “ugly, ignorant and disabled,” while Frisby picked up election petitions last week at City Hall.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Donelson elected Salem GOP Chairman

Linwood H. Donelson III was elected to his first full term as Salem County Republican Chairman on Saturday without opposition, and at age 31 is the state’s youngest county chairman. And Monmouth County Democratic Chairman David G. Brown II was unopposed in his bid for re-election to a fourth...
SALEM, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Murphy signs historic $50.6 billion state budget

CRANFORD, NJ — New Jersey’s $50.6 billion spending plan, which makes good on Democrats’ promises of affordability and property tax rebates for New Jerseyans, was signed into law on Thursday, June 30, by Gov. Phil Murphy. Standing between the cookbook and medical technology sections of the Cranford...
CRANFORD, NJ
Moorestown, NJ
Education
Moorestown, NJ
Government
City
Moorestown, NJ
Burlington County applauds new county prosecutor

The Burlington County Commissioners congratulated LaChia Bradshaw on her confirmation as Burlington County Prosecutor on June 29 and expressed confidence that her leadership will help continue the office’s outstanding record of service. “This is a historic day for Burlington County as we officially welcome LaChia Bradshaw as our county’s...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
southjerseyobserver.com

In Runnemede: Construction of Townhomes Along Hartford Drive & Evesham Road Approved

At the conclusion of a hearing conducted on March 23, 2022 before the Runnemede Joint Planning/Zoning Board of Adjustment, variance relief was granted to D.R. Horton NJ/PA for the construction, establishment, and maintenance of 96* two-story attached residential townhome units and related site improvements on property located along Hartford Drive and Evesham Road.
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
WHYY

Multiple N.J. towns facing trash pick-up delays from single company

From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here. Trash should be collected on Thursdays in the Woodcrest neighborhood of Cherry Hill, where Fred Linden lives. But the trash he put out...
WPG Talk Radio

Big Change Could Be Coming To Atlantic City, NJ Elections

The Atlantic City Independence Committee has lived-up to their prior promise, in pursuit of changing the form of government in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We have confirmed that the committee of petitioners delivered 1,941 resident/voter signatures earlier today to Atlantic City Clerk Paula Geletei. Geletei has certified receipt of the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Mixed-Use Project Proposed in Place of Old Home in Sea Isle

The three-story white house at 30 42nd Street has been a fixture in Sea Isle City since 1900 – just 18 years after the beach town was formally founded by visionary real estate investor Charles K. Landis. Its stately Mansard roof and lavender-colored trim on the stairs, railings, front...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Health Officials Keeping Close Eye On Extremely Contagious COVID-19 Subvariant BA.5: ‘It Is Becoming A Different Virus’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A summer surge of COVID-19 is sweeping across the United States, including several hot spots in New Jersey. It’s being fueled by a new more contagious variant and the aftermath of Fourth of July gatherings. The holiday-related infections were expected, but doctors say the COVID-19 virus is mutating again and while the vaccine is reducing serious cases, breakthrough re-infections are happening more quickly. Fourth of July in Wildwood was packed with people. A week later, the CDC says many parts of New Jersey are COVID-19 hot spots. The state is now averaging 3,100 new cases per day. Cape May County...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

