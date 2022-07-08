ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Wears Valley firetruck flips over in single-vehicle crash

By Octavia Johnson
 3 days ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured Friday when a Wears Valley Fire Department tanker flipped over while returning to the station.

According to a social media post from the department, Tanker 81 was returning to the station around noon when it dropped off the shoulder of Covemont Lane. The apparatus slid into a power pole before overturning.

The driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville with what the department said were minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

“Today [the fire department] lost their only tanker in the accident,” Sevier County Fire Administrator David Puckett said.

A Wears Valley Fire Department tanker was destroyed earlier this year as fire crews from across the region fought to contain a Sevier County wildfire that burned thousands of acres and damaged over 200 buildings.

The department said the Catons Chapel/Richardsons Cove Volunteer Fire Department is loaning them an apparatus until they can secure a replacement.

