San Mateo County, CA

Countywide Celebration of Arts and Culture - Events in August

Daly City, California
 4 days ago
The San Mateo County Office of Arts and Culture and the Arts Commission is excited to present our first Countywide Celebration of Arts and Culture for the entire month of August. The theme, "Building Community through the Arts" is focused on highlighting the exciting and diverse programs, activities, and events happening in our County. We aim to include all arts and culture genres - dance, music, films, poetry, art shows, and more.

Please join us on August 27th 12:00-3:00pm for an exciting and free event at San Mateo’s Central Park Outdoor Stage providing a public space for all to enjoy performances including dance, music, spoken poetry, theatre and more. We invite you to be part of this inspirational event to share in the joy and delight these diverse talented artists and organizations bring to our community.

Additionally, our calendar is filling up with a wide variety of events hosted by many cities, arts and cultures organizations, and artists, showcasing their events. We invite you, our community, to share your arts and culture event to be included in the calendar. We look forward to celebrating the arts in San Mateo County with you.

Submit events to: artsandculture@smcgov.org

