Gov. Evers approves highway resurfacing project in Buffalo County
By Samantha Nitz
WEAU-TV 13
3 days ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A highway resurfacing project is set to soon be underway in Buffalo County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $6.83 million...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this week. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties July 14-16. On Thursday, the aerial patrols...
CASHTON, Wis. (WEAU) -One Wisconsin man is building on the work of past generations while preparing for the next one-- all on his farm of more than 50 years. This land outside of Cashton in Monroe County has been home to the Herricks family for the last 110 years. In...
More hurdles to taking part in our democracy. There are now more hoops to jump through when trying to cast a ballot, thanks to a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The ruling stipulates that absentee ballots can only be returned to your local clerk’s office, or put in the mail. In past elections, we could fill out our absentee ballot and put it in the drop box outside city hall. But no more. Apparently the court thinks the U.S. Postal Service, which sends La Crosse’s mail to St. Paul, is somehow more secure than putting the ballot in a monitored location at City Hall, right next to the police department. The court also ruled that only the individual voter can return the ballot in person. No longer can you take your spouse’s ballot with you to drop it off, even if you watched them fill it out, and even if you served as a witness as designated by your signature on the envelope. The court did not address whether you can drop your spouse’s ballot in the mailbox which apparently remains legal. There is no need for these rules. Voter fraud is nearly nonexistent in Wisconsin. Clerks referred 12 cases to prosecutors related to the 2020 election, out of more than 3.3 million votes cast. Absentee ballots have been increasingly popular, with more than 40% of ballots cast absentee. This ruling adds yet another unnecessary hurdle for trying to perform our civic duty.
WINONA, Min. (WEAU) - A proposal being considered by the City of Winona would replace the East End Recreation Center with a combined police and fire station. Mayor Scott Sherman says buildings such as Winona’s police station, central fire station, Friendship Center, and East End Rec are all in need of improvements.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Drivers taking passengers in and out of Country Jam USA in Eau Claire this year will be required to register with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office again in 2022. In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said that like last year, taxi, Uber and...
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The body of a woman found in the Mississippi River Tuesday is identified. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the body is 61-year-old Diana Bork of Independence. Bork was found in the river near Winona, Minnesota. According to the sheriff, a person fishing on an...
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says four people are hurt after two separate motorcycle crashes on Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office provided two releases with details about the crashes. The first motorcycle crash happened on Saturday at 5:18 p.m. in the Town of Diamond Bluff...
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – No one is hurt after a house fire in Eau Claire yesterday afternoon. The Eau Claire Fire Department says crews responded to the fire on the six-hundred block of Water Street around 1:30 pm after a 9-1-1 caller said they saw smoke coming from the roof of the two-story building.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Department and the Winona Dive Rescue in Minnesota team have been working with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin after the discovery of a woman’s body Tuesday. Fishermen spotted the 61-year-old victim’s body and made the report at about 4:00 p-m. She had been identified but her name isn’t being released yet. The location of the body was determined to be on the Wisconsin side of the state line. Authorities in Buffalo County are handling the investigation.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is making progress on its renovated downtown location. The library’s upgrades are on schedule, with an opening set for early September. Some of the upgrades include a third-floor community room which can seat up to 200 people in a public-use event space. There will also be more kid areas, dedicated teen and tween spaces and meeting rooms for community members.
MINNEAPOLIS -- July is here and, unfortunately, so are the mayflies. These harmless but irritating insects have made their return in full force, and due to their incredible numbers, could even be seen on radar as they hatched near La Crosse, Wisconsin. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources,...
A Neillsville man was arrested after trying to break into a property in Marshfield. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a Marshfield resident called to report she had told a male subject to leave a party on Veterans Parkway, but he came back and started trying to get into a room. While doing so, the male broke a screen window.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A River Falls man is accused of theft in Eau Claire County. 43-year-old Michael Harvey of River Falls is facing a charge of theft from a business. He’s accused of stealing more than 64-thousand dollars from customers. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture,...
Putting homeless people together in one city park is better than having them all over La Crosse…but not much better. That’s one of the observations made by a consultant from Gundersen who makes regular visits to the homeless camp at Houska Park. Sandy Brekke tells the city’s human...
Zank says he is concerned about the lack of trash removal services because it is health hazard. He also says it draws in critters such as bears and raccoons. Zank says people in his neighbors have started to take action on their own by bringing trash to the Bridge Creek Town Hall Landfill on Saturdays.
