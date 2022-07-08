ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Putting “fast” food to the test: What are the quickest wait times in Memphis?

By Kate Bieri
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d8vH3_0gZJwvMQ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis residents are struggling with long wait lines for their fast food as the short-staffed industry recovers from the challenges of 2020.

“This is the third or fourth time I’ve waited at this McDonald’s,” said Brad Shideler, who gave up on his order at a McDonald’s on Poplar Avenue near Tillman Street Friday afternoon. “I just left.”

According to market data from Statista.com, fast food industry revenue dropped by nearly $40 million at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Revenue bounced back in 2021 when Americans returned to work, but many restaurants are still challenged by staffing shortages and sharp inflation in food prices.

FOX13 Memphis drove to Poplar Avenue on Friday afternoon during lunch hour to order staple foods at McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Popeye’s, and Chick-fil-A.

“It took us about twenty minutes to just get into the drive-thru,” said Rebecca Bronson. “It was just Chick-fil-A.”

When asked if it was worth the wait, her ten-year-old nephew Will said, “yes!”

FOX13 put “fast” food to the test during the Friday lunch rush between 11 a.m. and noon. These are our results from waiting in line at some of the popular fast-food destinations around Memphis.

Taco Bell on Poplar Avenue- 2 minutes

McDonald’s on South Highland Street - 5 minutes

Chick-fil-A on Poplar Avenue- 20 minutes

Popeyes on Poplar Avenue - 20 minutes

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Live At 9: Memphis-based ‘Chef Flavas’ Headed to Walmart store shelves soon

Hundreds of small business owners all vying for the same prize, to end up on the shelves of one of the world’s biggest retailers. A pair of Memphis chefs sealed the deal during this year’s ‘Open Call’ event by Walmart. Chris Moore has been featured on the Food Network and has cooked for former President Barack Obama. He and his wife, Regina are behind “Chef Flavas.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores July 5-11

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Owen Brennan’s Restaurant – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Whataburger opens doors of Southaven location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Whataburger officially made its return to the Mid-South Monday morning after a more than 30-year absence. The first of four locations opened its doors at 11 a.m. in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East near Airways. Roibin Sanders was the first customer in line at midnight. “Me and my daddy use to […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Memphis, TN
Restaurants
City
Mcdonald, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
WREG

What is that pink slime in the ice machine?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’ve probably seen the words “pink slime” on our Restaurant Report Card stories — but what exactly is it?. Biofilm, or pink slime as it’s commonly called, is a frequent sight on ice machines, soda fountains, toilet bowls and as buildup anywhere near water.
MEMPHIS, TN
US News and World Report

Juggling Drinks Is Mother of Invention for Memphis Woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Natalie Boyatt looks at the pile of prototypes in her garage and sees the last seven years of her life. Her quest to design a drink carrier with a lock-in-place handle includes the clunky, wooden version that was so big, when folded up, it looked like a shoeshine kit. She shakes her head at the sight of it.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bank bandits wanted for burglary, stealing cash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are wanted after officers said they are responsible for burglarizing a bank last month. Officers responded to a burglary call on June 25 at First Horizon Bank in the 4100 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard. They said a man and woman broke...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Industry#Food Prices#Taco Bell#Lunch Hour#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Statista Com#Americans#Chick#Popeyes On Poplar Avenue#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

18-wheeler catches fire on Lamar, MFD says

MEMPHIS, TN. — An 18-wheeler truck caught on fire on Lamar, according to the Memphis Fire Department. MFD said it happened on July 10 around 5:57 pm on Lamar and Concord Road. There are no reported injuries, according to MFD. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Couple wakes up to thief in hotel room

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted by police after they say he stole from a couple in their hotel room Sunday morning. The victim and his family were staying at the Four Points by Sheraton in the 5800 block of Poplar. Officers said when they woke up around 1:30 a.m., they saw a man standing at the foot of the bed.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WREG

Five ransack home for drugs, man shot in both legs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group looking for drugs inside of a home ends in shots fired. Memphis Police said five people kicked in the back door of a North Memphis home on Stonewall Street just before 11 p.m. looking for drugs. Once they were unable to find any, shots were fired. One woman said a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The wait for Whataburger is almost over in the Mid-South. The first location in the area is set to open Monday, July 11, at 11 a.m. in Southaven. The restaurant will be located at 176 Goodman Road. A second location, located at 6829 Getwell Road, will be opening soon as well. Whataburger did not give a specific date, but it’s expected to open in the coming weeks.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in North Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis. The shooting happened early Monday morning in the 1300 block of Stonewall Street. Memphis Fire confirmed they received a call at 12:51 a.m. The man was rushed to Regional One. His condition was not...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Tilth executive director dies in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being involved in a deadly one-vehicle crash at Millbranch Road and I-55 Sunday night. The accident happened just before 11 p.m. Officers said a man and woman were both inside of the vehicle. The man, who was also driving, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged after biker dies in Whitehaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven woman is facing charges for her alleged role in a deadly weekend crash. Police say Elnora Spurlock was driving northbound on Elvis Presley Saturday night and attempted to turn into Checkers parking lot when she collided with a motorcycle. The biker, Steve Parker died at the hospital. Police say Spurlock […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
107K+
Followers
112K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy