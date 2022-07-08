Putting “fast” food to the test: What are the quickest wait times in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis residents are struggling with long wait lines for their fast food as the short-staffed industry recovers from the challenges of 2020.

“This is the third or fourth time I’ve waited at this McDonald’s,” said Brad Shideler, who gave up on his order at a McDonald’s on Poplar Avenue near Tillman Street Friday afternoon. “I just left.”

According to market data from Statista.com, fast food industry revenue dropped by nearly $40 million at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Revenue bounced back in 2021 when Americans returned to work, but many restaurants are still challenged by staffing shortages and sharp inflation in food prices.

FOX13 Memphis drove to Poplar Avenue on Friday afternoon during lunch hour to order staple foods at McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Popeye’s, and Chick-fil-A.

“It took us about twenty minutes to just get into the drive-thru,” said Rebecca Bronson. “It was just Chick-fil-A.”

When asked if it was worth the wait, her ten-year-old nephew Will said, “yes!”

FOX13 put “fast” food to the test during the Friday lunch rush between 11 a.m. and noon. These are our results from waiting in line at some of the popular fast-food destinations around Memphis.

Taco Bell on Poplar Avenue- 2 minutes

McDonald’s on South Highland Street - 5 minutes

Chick-fil-A on Poplar Avenue- 20 minutes

Popeyes on Poplar Avenue - 20 minutes

