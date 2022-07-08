ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma inmate convicted of killing fellow inmate to improve standing in prison gang

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
Oklahoma State Penitentiary The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Friday that 39-year-old William Clayton Brown, of McIntosh County, Okla., was found guilty by a federal jury of murder in Indian Country. (Courtesy Charles Duggar)

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Friday that 39-year-old William Clayton Brown, of McIntosh County, Okla., was found guilty by a federal jury of murder in Indian Country.

The jury trial began Tuesday, July 5 and concluded Thursday, July 7. Based on the jury’s verdict, Brown is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of life in federal prison.

According to court records, on Oct. 19, 2019, Brown, a validated member of the Indian Brotherhood (IBH) prison gang, beat and strangled Mark Lawhead to death at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. Evidence cited at the trial also indicated that Brown committed the murder to improve his standing and reputation within the IBH.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because Brown is a federally-recognized member of a Native American tribe, and the murder occurred in Pittsburg County, which is within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation and the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Sentencing will be scheduled following the completion of the report. Brown was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending the sentencing hearing.

