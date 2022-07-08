ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glade Springs, WV

The Resort at Glade Springs to hold community sale Saturday

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

Daniels, WV (WVNS) – The Resort at Glade Springs will hold its annual Community Sale this Saturday, July 9th.

The sale, which touts itself as having something for everyone, draws in hundreds of buyers each year. Shoppers will be able to find anything from designer clothes, shoes, and handbags to golf clubs, household decorations, art, toys, and much more.

The Community Sale has a variety of vendors from small businesses to yard sale items all under one roof. The Community Sale is open to the public and will be held from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at The Inn & Conference Center located at 255 Resort Drive, Daniels WV 25832.

The hotel and resort at Glade Springs are set in the midst of a 4,100-acre property in the lap of the Appalachian Mountains. The resort features a state-of-the-art conference center, a beautiful wedding venue, and group lodging facilities for meetings and family reunions. On-site are three championship 18-hole golf courses, an indoor leisure center, a full-service spa and salon, boating, miles of hiking and biking trails and so much more. This premier full-service resort offers a unique combination of recreational activities and upscale accommodations, making it a perfect getaway for escaping everyday life.

