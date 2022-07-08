Two Green Bay Gamblers drafted in 2022 NHL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Two athletes from the Green Bay Gamblers, who are a part of the United States Hockey League, has been drafted in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Center Cameron Lund was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the second pick in the second round (34th overall). Lund spent the back end of the 2020-2021 season with the Gamblers where he only appeared in two games and recorded one goal.

However, Lund stuck with the Gamblers through the 2021-2022 season and was outstanding, recording 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 total points.

The 18-year-old has a lot of potential to be a solid goal scorer for the Sharks, as he is above average when it comes to looking for smart shots. Lund’s ability to look for inside-lane opportunities is what made the Sharks select him 34th overall.

While goal-scoring is essential in the NHL, Lund can also support his teammates by setting up shots. Lund is a solidified passer and will look to continue to develop into a well-rounded center at the NHL level.

Ryan Greene, an 18-year-old center from Canada, also heard his name called when the Chicago Blackhawks selected him with the 25th pick in the second round.

The 6’2” center joined the Green Bay Gamblers at the tail end of the 2019-2020 season where he appeared in 18 games and recorded 5 total points. His 2020-2021 season was far more successful putting up 12 goals and 20 assists for a total of 32 points in 51 games.

In 2021-2022, Greene took a massive leap forward appearing in 59 games while scoring 19 goals and 32 assists for 51 total points.

Now carrying momentum into the NHL, Greene will be eager to contribute to a down Blackhawks team, who finished an abysmal 28-42-12 record in 2022.

The Green Bay Gamblers also had Victor Mancini get drafted. Mancini played for the Gamblers at the end of 2021 and opted to play in college at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He was selected 159th overall by the New York Rangers.

Barrett Hall, the Gamblers’ first-round draft pick in the USHL Phase II draft, was selected by the Seattle Kraken with the 164th overall pick. Hall will have the option to head for the USHL and play here in Green Bay, or fly out west to Seattle and begin working in their development program.

