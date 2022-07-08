The chief executive of Hospital Sisters Health System's Illinois division has resigned, just over three months after assuming the job.

Joseph Mullany resigned earlier this week from his role as the president/CEO of HSHS Illinois, according to a statement from Catie Sheehan, HSHS spokesperson. Mullany had been appointed April 25, bringing more than 30 years of experience in health care management to the role.

Mullany was in charge of HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, along with St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville and St. Anthony's Hospital in Effingham among others.

More: Springfield-area consumers get some relief at the pump as prices drop below $5

Prior to coming to Springfield, Mullany served as executive vice-president of New York-based Nuvance Health System , regional president and CEO of Bayfront Health in Florida and CEO of Detroit Medical Center . He had also served as president of Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York, before being let go in 2020, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal, also part of the USA Today Network.

No reason was given as to why Mullany decided to step down.

Damond Boatwright, HSHS president and chief executive, will serve in the role while the organization searches for Mullany's replacement.

Contact Zach Roth: (217) 899-4338; ZDRoth@gannett.com; @ZacharyRoth13

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: HSHS Illinois searches for a new leader after CEO, on the job three months, resigns