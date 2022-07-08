ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State Parole Board announces reasons for release of Porter

WOBURN - Following a hearing in March, the state's Parole Board on Tuesday, July 5 voted to grant parole to West Woburn native Norman Porter who was serving a life sentence for two murders in separate incidents dating back to 1960. In the fist case, Porter, and an accomplice,...

commonwealthmagazine.org

Wellesley gadfly convicted of extortion

A WELLESLEY RESIDENT with a history of hostility with the town was found guilty of extortion last week for threatening to file criminal charges against two Select Board members if they failed to seek the removal of several town officials from their positions. The unusual case centered around Ronald Alexander,...
WELLESLEY, MA
WCVB

Rape kit tested 10 years after Massachusetts assault yields a match

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The rape kit taken in 2012 from a 16-year-old sexual assault victim in Massachusetts was not tested until recently. When it was, there was a match. The arrest in the New Bedford rape is now the second sexual assault that Bristol County prosecutors say they have solved through the District Attorney's Office initiative to find and test rape kits that were not tested for DNA.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
homenewshere.com

Winchester could promote accessory dwelling units at spring Town Meeting

WINCHESTER - Even though summer just started and Fourth of July festivities just ended, the Select Board has their eye on fall Town Meeting. Chair Rich Mucci said they should identify specific warrant articles and let Town Meeting members know early. He pointed to two specific items: accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and a proposed Community Preservation Act (CPA).
WINCHESTER, MA
WCVB

5 Investigates: Why victim in Massachusetts domestic abuse case faced felony charges

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Shauna Fopiano, of Massachusetts, is the victim of a case of alleged domestic violence. She has a restraining order against her husband. But when she walked into a Plymouth courthouse earlier this month, she was a defendant facing eight counts of unlawful wiretapping for secretly recording her husband, the same man accused of abusing her.
PLYMOUTH, MA
homenewshere.com

ARPA Advisory Committee will reconvene to discuss potential uses of funding

READING - The Reading ARPA Advisory Committee will reconvene on Wednesday to discuss the latest potential uses of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Among the items on the agenda, the committee will discuss the time sensitivity of a $11,610 request by the Trails Committee and a $100,000 request for Town Forest tree removal. John Feudo of the Burbank YMCA will present on a request for $96,100 to fund adaptive and specialized recreation programs for children with disabilities. The committee will discuss the Reading Food Pantry’s request for $24,600 for various site needs and gift cards for families in need, as well as a request for $25,000 by Reading Community Garden to fund Mattera phase two improvement projects. The committee will also review each member’s first draft for how to allocate the remaining ARPA funds. The meeting will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Reading Public Library’s Community Room.
READING, MA
WMUR.com

Pelham man to serve prison sentence for construction project fraud scheme

PELHAM, N.H. — A Pelham man will serve a three-month prison sentence for his role in a construction project fraud scheme. According to court documents, William Sacco, 49, worked with a subcontractor to carry out a plan to inflate change orders on several projects to defraud his employer and the owners of certain projects he managed.
PELHAM, NH
homenewshere.com

Winchester Police and the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office announce the completion of interactive, scenario-based training

WINCHESTER – Winchester Police Chief Daniel O’Connell and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian announced today that 33 local officers recently completed scenario-based training facilitated by the sheriff’s office. Utilizing the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Mobile Training Center (MTC), Winchester officers were put through a series of video-based scenarios...
WINCHESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Town ‘Divided' Over Police Chief on Paid Leave, Asks FBI to Investigate Payroll Issues

If you drive through the small town of Boxboro, you might spot signs in people’s yards expressing support for the community’s longtime police chief, Warren Ryder. The signs point to an ongoing controversy in the town of roughly 6,000 residents: the police chief has been ordered to stay home on paid administrative leave since the beginning of the year. In the meantime, the cloud of an FBI investigation lingers.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston

Violence in Boston nonprofit shuts down amid fraud charges

The charity's founders allegedly used donations for personal gain. Violence in Boston, the nonprofit whose founders allegedly defrauded donors and committed unemployment fraud, has shut down. The decision was announced in a statement posted to the charity’s website. “I regret to inform you that Violence in Boston Inc will...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Issue Warning Following Recent Reports of Indecent Assault and Batteries in South Boston

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is currently investigating two reports of Indecent Assault and Batteries that occurred in the area of East Broadway and Dorchester Street. Detectives assigned to the Sexual Assault Unit are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding both of these incidents. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Correctional officer charged with manslaughter in the death of murder suspect Timothy McQuesten

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Colonel Darnell S. Weaver announced that the Providence County Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging a correctional officer at the Adult Correctional Institutions with manslaughter in the death of an inmate in 2021, following an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police. The investigation was initiated in accordance with the Attorney General’s Protocol for the Review of Incidents Involving Use of Deadly Force, Excessive Force and Custodial Death.
homenewshere.com

Select Board gets retail marijuana preview

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on June 28, 2022 at town hall. Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman presented to the board on recent concerns over speeding on North Billerica Road. The DPW recently conducted a study over two months; many drivers exceeded the 30 mph speed limit and the maximum recorded speed was 78 mph.
TEWKSBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Newport man sentenced to prison for crash that led to death of Fall River graduate, Westport woman

A Newport man has been sentenced to prison due to a crash that led to the death of a local woman. According to Middletown Sergeant Clifford McGregor, on November 16th, 2019 at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Middletown Police Department received a 911 call for a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 830 Third Beach Road in the Town of Middletown, RI. Officers were dispatched and responded to the area and located a white sedan overturned in the roadway. Officers located and identified the operator, then 23-year-old Newport resident Patrick Carson. Kailyn Newton, a 22-year-old female from Westport Massachusetts, was located inside the vehicle and was found to be unresponsive. The Middletown Fire Department arrived on scene and transported Newton to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
NEWPORT, RI
mghihp.edu

MGH Institute of Health Professions Responds to Nursing Shortage with New Part-Time Bachelor’s Program

Boston, MA (July 11, 2022): Responding to an existing national nursing shortage that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, MGH Institute of Health Professions School of Nursing has launched a new part-time Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that can help increase the number of bachelor’s prepared nurses that hospitals increasingly prefer.
BOSTON, MA

