State Parole Board announces reasons for release of Porter

READING - The Reading ARPA Advisory Committee will reconvene on Wednesday to discuss the latest potential uses of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Among the items on the agenda, the committee will discuss the time sensitivity of a $11,610 request by the Trails Committee and a $100,000 request for Town Forest tree removal. John Feudo of the Burbank YMCA will present on a request for $96,100 to fund adaptive and specialized recreation programs for children with disabilities. The committee will discuss the Reading Food Pantry’s request for $24,600 for various site needs and gift cards for families in need, as well as a request for $25,000 by Reading Community Garden to fund Mattera phase two improvement projects. The committee will also review each member’s first draft for how to allocate the remaining ARPA funds. The meeting will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Reading Public Library’s Community Room.

READING, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO