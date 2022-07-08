ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Father of Iowa basketball recruit dies following crash in downtown Louisville

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
A father from Kansas has died after he and his family were hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening while walking in downtown Louisville.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said William "Trey" Arthur Jones III, 42, died Thursday from injuries sustained from the crash, which occurred about 8 p.m. Tuesday at Second and Market streets.

Coach Craig Nicholson of the Wheat State Elite girls AAU basketball team confirmed to The Hutchinson News, part of the USA TODAY Network, that one of his players, Ava Jones, her parents, Amy and Trey Jones, and her younger brother were struck by a car while visiting Louisville for the Run 4 Roses Classic, a tournament held at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Background:Highly touted basketball recruit and parents hit by vehicle in downtown Louisville

Ava Jones and her parents were taken to University of Louisville Hospital, while her younger brother was treated for "minor injuries" at Norton Children's Hospital, LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said.

"Ava is stable but critical," Trey Jones' mother, Mary Jones, told The Hutchinson News. "Amy is stable but critical, too, but Amy’s got a lot of things going. They’re both still on a (ventilator). They’re trying to get Ava off, but it’s a process. Just slow going."

As of Saturday morning, Ava and Amy Jones remained in critical condition, U of L Hospital spokesperson Heather Fountaine said.

By hospital definition, a patient in critical condition exhibits unstable vital signs and may not be conscious, with unfavorable indicators for recovery.

LMPD arrested Michael Hurley, 33, of Lexington, Indiana, in connection to the crash. After Trey Jones' death, police said the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Office charged Hurley with one count of murder in addition to earlier charges: four counts of first-degree assault, driving under the influence and a license possession violation.

Hurley's arrest citation says he was turning left off Market to head north on Second when his car left the road and hit the four pedestrians. Alcohol was not listed as a factor in the crash, but LMPD said Hurley told officers he had taken hydrocodone and was "so tired that he could not make the turn."

Hurley pleaded not guilty to his earlier charges Wednesday during an arraignment hearing and had his bond set at $500,000. A public defender was appointed to represent him, according to court records.

The Jones family is from Nickerson, Kansas, a town of nearly 1,000 residents that is roughly 60 miles northwest of Wichita. Trey Jones taught woodworking at Nickerson High School and was its head track and field coach. His wife is the assistant superintendent for Nickerson USD 309.

The No. 83 girls basketball prospect in the country on ESPNW's 2023 class rankings, Ava Jones committed to Iowa on Sunday, July 3. As a junior this past season at Nickerson High School, the 6-foot-2 forward averaged 20.8 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game while helping her team finish fourth in the Kansas Class 3A state tournament. She is also a member of the Panthers' track and field and volleyball teams.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Louisville, KY
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
