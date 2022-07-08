ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Missing Outagamie County man located with sheriff's drone

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
 3 days ago

BOVINA – An 83-year-old man who had been missing for more than eight hours was found Thursday through the use of a drone.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office , deputies and first responders were notified of the man's disappearance around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The man, who has dementia, had walked away from his home on Old Highway 54 Road around 11 a.m.

In addition to searching the area on foot, sheriff's deputies deployed a drone with a Forward Looking InfraRed, or FLIR, thermal camera, which can rapidly search a wide area and identify heat sources.

After an hour of searching with the drone, officers found the man lying in a remote area about 400 yards from his house, adjacent to a farm field and near a wooded area. He was in a semi-conscious state, Sgt. Nathan Borman said.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Borman said there's no update on his condition, but that the drone allowed officers to find the man before nightfall, likely saving his life.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli .

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Missing Outagamie County man located with sheriff's drone

