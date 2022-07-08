Florida State football position preview: A look at the Seminoles' cornerbacks

As Florida State’s cornerback room surged throughout the spring, Jarvis Brownlee Jr.'s absence seemed to increasingly lose significance.

The Seminoles being without Brownlee easily could have lingered as a glaring concern. Brownlee started at field cornerback last season, recording 51 tackles, two tackles for a loss, two interceptions, three pass breakups and a forced fumble across 844 snaps in 12 games.

Heading into the offseason, Brownlee looked to be the favorite to start at field cornerback again. Then he mysteriously sat out during the beginning of spring practice in March. Brownlee eventually entered the transfer portal and landed at Louisville.

What began as the biggest enigma surrounding the program, though, quickly turned into a relative nothing burger. From early-enrolled freshmen to veterans to new transfer additions, multiple cornerbacks showed flashes all spring.

Below is a closer look at the promising group as part of our position preview series.

Biggest strength

The Seminoles are loaded with young talent at cornerback.

Omarion “Duke” Cooper and Kevin Knowles II, two cornerbacks in FSU’s 2021 recruiting class, impressed as true freshmen last season. Azareye’h Thomas and Sam McCall immediately held their own as early-enrolled freshmen cornerbacks in the spring.

Cooper gradually worked his way into the rotation last season before breaking out and starting the final three games at boundary cornerback. He most notably tallied an interception and four pass breakups in the win over Miami, making him the nation's first true freshman to reach both of those marks in a game since Virginia Tech’s Kendall Fuller in 2013.

Knowles started seven of the final eight games at nickel cornerback after Jammie Robinson left the position to play safety. By establishing himself as a serviceable nickel, Knowles helped keep Robinson’s position switch from being temporary. Robinson claimed first-team All-ACC honors last season.

After the season, Cooper and Knowles shared Devaughn Darling Defensive Freshman of the Year honors from the Seminoles. In eight games, Cooper accumulated 16 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups. Knowles posted 26 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and two pass breakups across 12 games.

McCall and Thomas arrived at FSU with considerable expectations as four-star recruits in the 2022 class. The three major recruiting services – 247Sports, Rivals and On3 – each ranked McCall and Thomas as top 70 and 125 overall players in the class, respectively.

Those rankings looked accurate through their first 15 practices. Thomas instantly stood out among a crowded secondary, recording an interception in each of the first two practices before ending the spring with four. McCall tallied three picks and finished the spring strong.

In Cooper and Knowles, the Seminoles have two promising starters who have a lot of football ahead of them. Knowles may even start at field cornerback eventually. McCall and Thomas are similarly expected to contribute early in their careers.

The future looks bright for FSU’s cornerback unit.

Biggest question

Who will step up at field cornerback this season?

Cooper and Knowles were considered locks as starters and only helped their cases with strong springs. When Brownlee pushed his way out, field position became the one cornerback spot that needed to have a competition to determine the starter.

The Seminoles weren’t exactly short on quality replacement options.

Redshirt junior Renardo Green emerged from the group and lined up as the No. 1 option all spring. He finally looked comfortable at his most natural position this offseason after moving back to cornerback. Green had to play safety in the last two seasons.

Whether Green will continue to be the top field cornerback, though, remains to be seen. Green will have to stay healthy and fend off two talented freshmen in McCall and Thomas. Knowles could also be a threat if FSU prefers him at field cornerback over nickel.

Then there’s Greedy Vance, the up-and-down Louisville transfer. Vance seems to be capable of becoming a decent cornerback, but he often struggles with pass interference and holding penalties. If Vance cleans up his mistakes and shows more consistency, he could make a legitimate push for the top spot.

But for now, Green looks to be the best option. Throughout the spring, Green gave a compelling case for why he should be the starter. He’s a big reason why the Seminoles aren’t expected to feel Brownlee’s absence all that much.

Prediction

For the first time since the 2017 season, FSU will rank among the top 50 teams nationally in pass-efficiency defense.

The Seminoles used to be among the best in that area but have struggled in the last four seasons. They even finished as low as No. 95 (2020) during that span. But FSU elevated to No. 55 in 2021 and should continue to improve this season.

Safeties Akeem Dent and Robinson would play a major part in that progression. So would Cooper. Look for Cooper to build off his small sample size from last season and cement himself as the Seminoles’ best cornerback.

With Cooper leading its talented cornerback group, FSU should have one of the better secondaries in the ACC.

